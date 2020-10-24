Name: Ryan Hall
Running for: Winchester City Council, Ward 3
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: Currently, the regional coordinator for Startup Shenandoah Valley (business accelerator); served on numerous boards and committees; founder of Valley Makers Association; Virginia Chapter Leader for Makers Making Change.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Intermedia Design from West Virginia Wesleyan; Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Shenandoah University; SU's 2020 Outstanding Graduate Award
Age: 31
Campaign platform: There is no question that we have big problems we need to tackle, especially as we recover from this pandemic. Many issues will only be intensified after COVID-19. As your Ward 3 council member, I'm dedicated to tackling issues like housing insecurity, mental health support and small business assistance. I'm committed to listening to the needs of our citizens and using our tax dollars responsibly. We cannot rely on the status quo and merely bounce back from this pandemic; we must bounce forward.
Campaign website: hall4winchester.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.