Name: John Willingham
Running for: Winchester City Council, Fourth Ward
Political affiliation: Republican
Political/professional experience: Currently serving third four-year term as Fourth Ward representative. Council president from 2013-2017. Chairman of the Frederick-Winchester Service Authority.
Education: Bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech with a double major in accounting and finance.
Age: 43
Campaign platform: Job training and workforce development; implementation of Fire and Rescue Department's long-term strategic plan; funding for police and public safety; sidewalk construction and improvement plan for Valley Avenue, Middle Road and neighborhoods in Cedarmeade and Bellview Avenue; home ownership opportunities; continued redevelopment of the Valley Avenue corridor and other catalyst sites
Campaign website: willinghamforcouncil.com
