Name: Phillip L. “Phil” Milstead
Running for: Winchester City Council, Ward 4
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: Major industry and government experience. Consulted as a manufacturing and process systems specialist. Developed systems for U.S. Patent Office and the state of North Carolina that others often initially thought impossible. Led NASA's management for one of the world’s largest supercomputers. Highly experienced in solid long-term planning. Endorsed by firefighters.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, both from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Age: 73
Campaign platform: Provide economic dignity for all to provide a path for each person to obtain a job paying a living wage with all the dignity and respect that comes with it. Improve Valley Avenue as an economic corridor because we currently overlook many possibilities to improve the area with office plazas, expanded retail, groceries and more. Provide tax controls to avoid property tax rate increases. Take care of the homeless in new ways by reducing current costs while providing better care and relieving pressure on our city’s Police Department.
Campaign website: www.Ward4NeedsPhil.com
