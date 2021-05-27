WINCHESTER — City Council has approved Winchester's $93,025,000 operating budget for fiscal year 2022.
"I think that this is a great budget and we have not raised taxes," Mayor David Smith, a Democrat, said moments before council voted 6-3 on Tuesday to approve the spending plan.
While the new budget is built on the same 93-cent real estate tax rate as the city's current budget, city property owners will likely see higher tax bills based on a recent citywide real estate reassessments that raised the overall values of Winchester's residences, offices, stores, vacant buildings and parcels of land by an average of 6%.
Even if council had approved a budget based on a revenue-neutral 89-cent rate per $100 of assessed value, most Winchester homeowners would have still paid higher tax bills in FY22 because the reassessment raised the average value of residential properties by 10.4%. If a $250,000 single-family home increased in value by 10% due to the reassessments, its new worth would be $275,000. In fiscal year 2021, the homeowner paid $2,325 in real estate taxes. In FY22, with the higher property value, the annual tax bill will be $2,557.50 based on a 93-cent rate, or would have been $2,447.50 based on an 89-cent rate.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said maintaining the 93-cent real estate tax rate will generate an extra $1.36 million in tax revenues compared to FY21, money that is needed to improve public safety. For example, the FY22 budget includes direct funding and grant-matching dollars expected to lead to the hiring of 10 more career firefighters/paramedics for the currently understaffed Winchester Fire and Rescue Department.
"I think we as a community need to commit to the strength and growth of our Fire and Rescue Department," Democrat Councilor Richard Bell said.
"We're saving people's lives, but that costs something," added Democrat council Vice President Kim Herbstritt.
Three of the councilors, including the panel's only two Republicans, said they could not support the FY22 budget because of the 93-cent real estate tax rate.
"This [real estate tax] increase will result in increases in rents and mortgages," Republican Councilor Corey Sullivan said. "The overall cost of living is increasing. ... I think we're making a bad problem worse."
"We look around, our citizens are suffering, our businesses are suffering," said Republican Councilor Les Veach, who unsuccessfully advocated for a 1-cent increase to the city's 6-cent meals tax rather than making people pay more in real estate taxes.
"Given the current economic situation, I can't support the 93-cent rate," said Councilor Evan Clark, the panel's only Democrat who voted against the budget.
The new FY22 budget includes an across-the-board 4% cost-of-living pay increase for all city employees. Sullivan said Winchester's department heads and top-level staffers are already well compensated, so he would have preferred that raises only be given to lesser-paid employees.
Smith disagreed: "They're all valued, and they deserve an increase."
The budget also includes a $31,039,102 contribution to Winchester Public Schools, which is $700,000 more than council appropriated to the system in FY21 but $600,000 less than the amount requested by schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
"With this budget, we're doing what we can to help maintain quality in this city," Councilor Phillip Milstead, a Democrat, said.
No one spoke during a public hearing prior to the vote on the FY22 operating budget, which goes into effect on July 1.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Unanimously approved an ordinance update that will make it easier for people to renovate and improve structures that do not conform with the zoning districts where they are located.
- Unanimously approved an administrative adjustment to the city’s current operating budget to account for additional revenues and expenditures.
- Unanimously approved a resolution to correct the spelling of Vancouver Street. Vancouver currently appears as one word in some city systems but two words (Van Couver) in others.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance to enact Virginia's new Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program, which encourages greater use of renewable energy products in Winchester buildings.
- Swore in new Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief Jon Henschel. In a related move, council unanimously approved Henschel's nomination to the Winchester-Frederick County Local Emergency Planning Committee.
- Unanimously approved the reappointments of Mike Elwell to a two-year term on the Northwestern Community Services Board, ending June 30, 2023; Dan Hoffman to a four-year term on the Regional Jail Authority, ending May 24, 2025; Regina Coates to a three-year term on the Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, ending May 24, 2024; and Mary Margaret Wise to a four-year term on the Handley Library Board, ending May 24, 2025.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall, which lasted just 40 minutes, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Richard Bell and Phillip Milstead.
