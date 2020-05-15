WINCHESTER — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has outlined 11 potential improvements that could ease traffic congestion and bolster safety on the 2.2-mile stretch of South Pleasant Valley Road between Cork and Tevis streets.
The recommendations are expected to be shared with the public during a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. May 27, and citizens’ feedback will be factored into how City Council chooses to proceed with the project.
If council pursues any or all of the 11 recommendations, the city would seek partial funding this summer in the form of a Smart Scale grant issued by VDOT and the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
The 11 recommendations that VDOT and its consulting firm, Kimley-Horn of Reston, have proposed for South Pleasant Valley Road are, from north to south:
Add a right-turn lane to northbound Pleasant Valley at Cork Street, and dual left-turn lanes from westbound Cork onto southbound Pleasant Valley.
Add a roundabout to Pleasant Valley near Jones Funeral Home, which would add access onto Leicester Street.
Add a pathway and crosswalk across Pleasant Valley to link Leicester Street with Jim Barnett Park.
Eliminate access to Pleasant Valley from eastbound Parkview Avenue.
Eliminate access to Pleasant Valley from a driveway between Taco Bell and Ruby Tuesday restaurants.
Add a second left-turn lane from eastbound Jubal Early Drive to northbound Pleasant Valley, and a second left-turn lane from westbound Jubal Early to southbound Pleasant Valley.
Install a concrete median to prevent left turns to and from commercial entrances in the 1800 block of Pleasant Valley, extend the left-turn lane from southbound Pleasant Valley onto Shopping Center Drive, add a dedicated right-turn lane from eastbound Featherbed Lane onto southbound Pleasant Valley, and add a dedicated right-turn lane from northbound Pleasant Valley onto Shopping Center Drive.
Only allow right turns onto northbound Pleasant Valley from the commercial exit in front of Martin’s grocery store.
Only allow right turns onto northbound Pleasant Valley from Patsy Cline Boulevard, and extend the left-turn lane from Adams Drive onto southbound Pleasant Valley.
Only allow right turns onto northbound Pleasant Valley from the primary commercial exit at Walmart.
Realign the access lane at the former Noland plant with the commercial entrance and exit at Winchester Station shopping center.
The Pleasant Valley improvement proposals were shared with City Council on Tuesday night. The panel is scheduled to further discuss the recommendations at its work session on June 23, and if members decide to pursue Smart Scale funding, an application would be prepared and submitted to VDOT in July.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Voted 8-1 to approve Winchester’s operating budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1. The $90,672,000 spending plan represents a 3.4% reduction from the current fiscal year’s budget of $93,882,000. Councilor Les Veach opposed the measure because he wanted further budget cuts in order to lower the city’s real estate tax rate from 93 cents to 90 cents of each $100 of a property’s assessed value.
Voted 8-1 against lowering the annual real estate tax payments made by the Retired Clergy Housing Corp. of the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church, which operates a low-income housing facility for a retired pastor at 2716 Saratoga Drive, and Winchester Little Theatre, which recently purchased a storage facility at 17 Clark St. Councilor Kim Herbstritt supported the incentives.
Voted 5-4 against lowering the annual real estate tax payments made by Shenandoah Valley Community Residences, which owns and operates a group home for adults with intellectual disabilities at 3050 Saratoga Drive, and AIDS Response Effort Inc., which owns an office building at 124 W. Piccadilly St. Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and Councilor Judy McKiernan supported the incentives.
Held a first reading of a series of proposed administrative adjustments to the fiscal year 2020 budget.
Held a first reading of a proposed one-year postponement of previously approved water and sewer fee increases.
Held a first reading of a rezoning request that would add a planned unit development overlay to property at 520 Meadow Branch Ave., allowing for the construction of Phase II of Meadow Branch Apartments.
Held a first reading of proposed changes to how the city awards property density bonuses to developers.
Voted unanimously to forward a proposed ordinance amendment that would allow city staff to grant administrative approval to requested one-year extensions of partial real estate tax exemptions for rehabilitated historic properties.
Voted unanimously to forward a requested one-year deadline extension for Direct Partners LLC’s application seeking a partial real estate tax exemption for rehabilitated property it owns at 124 E. Cork St.
Unanimously approved administrative updates to the city’s Comprehensive Employee Management System for FY21.
Voted unanimously to forward Winchester Transit’s annual safety plan.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session, which were held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, council Vice President Evan Clark and members Les Veach, Bill Wiley, Kim Herbstritt, Corey Sullivan, John Willingham and Judy McKiernan.
