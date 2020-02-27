WINCHESTER — Winchester municipal employees who have a grievance with a department head can ask the city manager to investigate their complaints.
But what if a department head wants to challenge the actions of the city manager? Under the city’s current personnel policies, the only recourse for them is to file a lawsuit and let the courts decide the matter.
Two weeks ago, City Council members indicated they were OK with that because council has no established procedure for investigating allegations against the city manager or city attorney, the only two positions that council hires and fires.
At Tuesday’s council work session, there was a shift in some members’ opinions. Councilor Kim Herbstritt suggested establishing a human rights commission that could investigate grievances against the city manager and city attorney without the complaining department head having to spend money on an attorney and court costs.
“I think that would be a great thing for us,” Herbstritt said.
Councilor Les Veach agreed but said council should remain separate from the commission to avoid potential biases.
Vice Mayor John Hill, council Vice President Evan Clark and Councilor Judy McKiernan also expressed support for a human rights commission, with McKiernan stating that a person would feel “disempowered” if they knew their only possible remedy for a workplace conflict would be to go to court.
The other three council members in attendance Tuesday night — Councilor Corey Sullivan was absent — objected to the creation of a commission, stating that the only fair process for department heads would be through the courts.
“All of their issues will be laid out, and there won’t be any biases,” Councilor John Willingham said.
Siding with him were Mayor and council President David Smith and Councilor Bill Wiley.
Smith said a human rights commission “would complicate matters,” and Wiley said he was siding with City Attorney Melisa G. Michelson, who recommended that council leave things as they are.
Council took no action on the matter Tuesday night, but Herbstritt asked Michelson to prepare information on what it would take to create a human rights commission. That information will be presented at a future council meeting.
The issue regarding grievances against the city manager came to the forefront after Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief William A. Garrett asked City Council to look into a disciplinary action taken against him in November by City Manager Eden Freeman. According to documents submitted to council by Garrett, he was temporarily relieved of duty after voicing reservations about a proposed Paid Time Off (PTO) proposal that failed to account for the fact that firefighters and paramedics work more hours per year than other city employees.
In Winchester, the only department head who has the ability to appeal disciplinary actions to council is the police chief. Garrett’s supporters in the Fire and Rescue Department have repeatedly asked council to give the same consideration to the fire chief and other department heads, but councilors instead have shown support for taking away the police chief’s appeal option so that all department heads get equal consideration.
“I think it potentially opens up Pandora’s box,” Willingham said about giving an appeal option to all city department heads.
Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday to forward a motion that would take away the police chief’s ability to appeal. Veach opposed the measure, which will have a first reading at council’s business meeting on March 10.
Regardless of what council decides, Freeman will not be affected. She has accepted a job as deputy city manager of Greenville, South Carolina, and her last day as city manager will be March 16. Former Shenandoah County Administrator Mary Beth Price will step in as interim city manager on March 17.
As usual, council doesn’t do what the tax payers and voters want. A person making a complaint on the city manager should not have to tie up the court system to have the complaint dealt with. Chief Garrett’s complaint is not the only one Eden Freeman has against her at this time. A complaint was made against Ms Freeman for her alleged misuse of city funds. The Fire and Rescue safety study which was just conducted would have been FREE had Ms. Freeman mailed the paperwork off in time. Instead she held it and the deadline passed. So the city got to pay $45000 for a FREE Study. This is another reason why council needs a way to handle complaints on the City Manager.
