WINCHESTER — Four nonprofits continue to be frustrated in their attempts to get real estate tax exemptions from City Council.
Winchester Little Theatre, Shenandoah Valley Community Residences Inc., the Retired Clergy Housing Corporation of the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church, and AIDS Response Effort Inc. (ARE) were again told by council on Tuesday that Winchester cannot grant any more real estate tax waivers to nonprofits because 23% of city properties, with a combined value of nearly $965 million, are already tax exempt.
Interim City Manager Mary Beth Price said the exemptions amount to $3.7 million in uncollected real estate taxes per year. If those properties paid taxes, Winchester could lower its real estate tax rate by 11.7 cents and still collect the same amount of money annually.
“We can’t, from a revenue standpoint, give up more real estate tax,” Councilor Bill Wiley said.
The four nonprofits originally asked City Council in January for full exemptions from annual real estate taxes. When it became evident that their requests would be denied, all four proposals were tabled at the request of the organizations.
On Tuesday, the nonprofits returned with amended requests:
Winchester Little Theatre wants a 75% reduction in real estate taxes for a storage facility it recently purchased at 17 Clark St. At the city’s current tax rate of 93 cents per each $100 of a property’s assessed value, the annual tax bill would be $1,157.85. A 75% reduction would drop that amount to $289.46.
Shenandoah Valley Community Residences wants an 89% reduction in real estate taxes on a group home for adults with intellectual disabilities that it owns and operates at 3050 Saratoga Drive. An 89% reduction from its annual tax bill of $3,441.93 would lower the payment to $370.10.
The Retired Clergy Housing Corporation wants council to grant as much real estate tax relief as possible for a low-income housing facility it owns and operates at 2716 Saratoga Drive, which has an annual tax bill of $2,590.98.
ARE wants a 90% reduction in real estate taxes for its office building at 124 W. Piccadilly St. A 90% reduction from its annual tax bill of $5,761.35 would lower the payment to $576.14.
While council expressed appreciation for the services provided by each organization, members said it would be unfair to other Winchester property owners to grant the payment reductions, particularly in the midst of a pandemic that is already threatening to cut overall city tax revenues by at least $3.7 million in fiscal year 2021.
“Right now, we need as much revenue as we possibly can to get back on track,” Mayor David Smith said.
City Council voted 8-1 to recommend denial of all four requests when it meets again on May 12. The lone dissenting vote was cast by Kim Herbstritt, who is executive director of the nonprofit Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity in Winchester.
In other business at Tuesday night’s four-hour meeting and work session, City Council:
Was informed by Smith that Winchester is working to open a pop-up grocery store somewhere within city limits to temporarily alleviate the stress on existing grocery stores and provide additional options for household supplies. Smith said more information would be released when available.
Voted 8-1 to maintain the city’s current 93-cent real estate tax rate in fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
Held a first reading of Winchester’s proposed $90,672,000 budget for FY21. A public hearing and final vote on the budget are scheduled for May 12.
Unanimously approved a refund of $268,059 in overpaid bank franchise taxes to BB&T, which now operates as Truist Bank, for tax years 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Unanimously approved a resolution of sorrow to commemorate the passing of Wendell Seldon, who died on April 13 at the age of 90. Seldon was Winchester’s city manager from 1967 to 1986.
Received the results of a months-long study of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department that recommended dozens of measures to make the department more effective and improve its strained relationship with Rouss City Hall.
Unanimously agreed to forward proposed updates to the city’s Comprehensive Employee Management System for FY21.
Unanimously agreed to forward a one-year postponement of previously approved water and sewer fee increases.
Voted 8-1 to forward proposed changes to how the city awards property density bonuses to developers. Councilor John Willingham voted against the measure because he was not satisfied with the values of some of the proposed bonus points.
Voted unanimously to forward a rezoning request that would add a planned unit development overlay to property at 520 Meadow Branch Ave., which would allow for the construction of Phase II of Meadow Branch Apartments.
Voted unanimously to forward a series of administrative adjustments to the fiscal year 2020 budget.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session, which were held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, council Vice President Evan Clark and members Les Veach, Bill Wiley, Kim Herbstritt, Corey Sullivan, John Willingham and Judy McKiernan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.