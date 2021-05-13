WINCHESTER — City officials say they need more information before deciding whether to welcome international refugees to Winchester.
Councilor Richard Bell, chairman of City Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee, told the full council on Tuesday night the proposal to allow refugees to live in Winchester needs more vetting at the committee level before a final vote is taken.
“We have requested that it be placed on a future Planning and Economic Development Committee agenda for a more in-depth presentation by the organization and for further consideration,” Bell told the nine-member council.
The organization Bell referred to is Church World Service (CWS), a global nonprofit that hopes to open an office in Winchester to serve people who have been forced from their homelands due to political, social or religious persecution.
Susannah Lepley, Virginia’s director of Immigration and Refugee Resettlement for CWS, told the Planning and Economic Development Committee at its meeting on April 29 the bulk of the refugees, at least initially, would come from Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo. They will be invited to settle in the United States by the U.S. State Department after proving they have a credible fear of persecution, or have already been persecuted, because of their heritage, social status or religious beliefs.
CWS, Lepley said, would find housing in Winchester for the refugees, help them learn English and pursue U.S. citizenship, assist them with applying for public assistance until they find employment, enroll their children in school and so on.
The committee recommended council approve the request, even though member Kim Herbstritt said at the time that Winchester has a severe shortage of affordable housing so it may be difficult to find homes for the 100 or so refugees per year that want to resettle within city limits.
Bell did not say when Lepley would be invited to make a second presentation to the committee, which is next scheduled to meet on May 19. An agenda for that session has not yet been published.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Voted unanimously to name the traffic roundabout on National Avenue in memory of Winchester Police Department Officer Hunter A. Edwards, who was 30 years old when he died in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 24, 2018, while responding to an emergency call.
Held a first reading of the city’s proposed $93,025,000 operating budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1. A public hearing and final vote on the budget is scheduled for council’s next meeting on May 25.
Voted 7-1 to clarify rules regarding trespassing at any of the city’s parking facilities. Councilor Les Veach opposed the measure.
Voted unanimously to approve an ordinance amendment authorizing the city to charge fees for right-of-way permits.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance update that would make it easier for people to renovate buildings that do not conform with their zoning districts.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would adjust the city’s current operating budget to account for additional revenues and expenditures.
Met in executive session for 19 minutes to discuss the possible acquisition or disposition of real estate. No action was taken following the closed-door talks.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan and Richard Bell. Councilor Phillip Milstead was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.