Name: Brandon Wainwright Pifer
Running for: City Council Ward 1
Political affiliation: Moderate Republican
Political/professional experience: Two terms on the Board of Zoning Appeals; currently serving a second term on Planning Commission; former board member at the Youth Development Center. I also own several successful small businesses in Winchester that started due to hard work and determination.
Education: Bachelor's degree in Business Management from James Madison University; real estate broker in Virginia.
Age: 39
Campaign platform: I want to lower taxes for Winchester families; create and promote well-designed programs that help support the future of our city for safety; handicap accessibility; maintain our parks and greenspace; improve our schools and make them safer; encourage more transparency and accountability within the city government; and create better opportunities for grocery stores to come into the city.
