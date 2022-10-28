Name: Emily Rose DeAngelis
Running for: City Council Ward 2
Political affiliation: Republican
Political/professional experience: I have taught sixth, eighth and 10th grade English and Special Education, and coached cross country and basketball at the high school level. I've served on many teams within the school setting, including working on trauma-informed school practices, building project-based learning experiences and representing my school at state-level conferences.
Education: Masters' in Educational Leadership and School Administration from James Madison University; currently pursuing a doctoral degree studying the connection between school and community relations at Wilkes University.
Age: Not provided
Campaign platform: Knocking on doors and speaking to community members has illuminated the issues that our current City Council neglects. Safety, opportunity and quality of life are major concerns for residents in Winchester. As your next representative, I will focus on the needs of our neighborhoods and bring our voices back to council. I am endorsed by the Winchester Education Association and want to use my experience to serve as the liaison between council and the School Board. I will oppose the upcoming "rain tax" that retroactively punishes residents for council's lack of planning, and instead, I will pursue grants and other options to fund infrastructure improvements.
