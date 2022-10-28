Name: Kathy Tagnesi
Running for: City Council Ward 4
Political affiliation: Republican
Political/professional experience: I came to Winchester in 2004 as the Vice President for Nursing at Winchester Medical Center and immediately set the goal for MAGNET Status, which was achieved by motivating staff and through assistance from coworkers. I am an expert at time management and adjusting to any life situation, highlighted by adjusting to the culture and teaching English while my husband was stationed in Japan with the U.S. Air Force. I am a graduate of the INSIGHT Citizens Academy, and served on the Social Services Advisory Board for eight years and as Board Chair and Interim Director for the Sinclair Medical Clinic for a 10-year period. In 2020, I was Director of Health Professions at Laurel Ridge Community College. Currently, I am Board Chair for the Westminster-Canterbury Foundation. My leadership skills are always highly sought to cover upper-level vacancies and I know how to fix hard issues and best use the talents of staff. I have managed hundreds of medical professionals and been accountable for million-dollar budgets. I have knocked on every door in Ward 4, written a personal letter to every resident of the ward and met with firemen, first responders and CEOs of large and small businesses. I have heard their comments and will be their advocate on City Council.
Education: I graduated from LPN school in Glendale, West Virginia, then obtained an Associate Nursing Degree from LSU-Alexandria, a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma City University and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Oklahoma State University. I also hold an active multi-state RN license.
Age: Not provided
Campaign platform: I am an experienced leader who will be the voice for Ward 4 residents and the city, especially now that we are experiencing a period of dramatic growth. I support our police, firemen and first responders, and will be an advocate for schools and STEM education programs. I will reasonably study and decide City Council issues that will affect our citizens, neighborhoods and community and vote accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.