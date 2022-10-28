Name: Madelyn “Mady” Rodriguez
Running for: City Council Ward 4
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: I am a current member of City Council. In the time I have served, I have participated in regular public meetings to address residents' concerns about access to food, engaged with constituents to solve issues in their neighborhoods and worked to improve public services. As a long-time advocate for underrepresented populations in Winchester and a social worker/discharge planner in the healthcare field, I have a deep understanding of the issues that impact city residents from all walks of life on a daily basis. My volunteer experience includes working with disabled children and serving on the boards of directors of numerous nonprofit organizations in the city. More recently, I collaborated with Valley Health’s Vaccine Equity Team to provide information on and access to COVID-19 vaccinations and public health guidance to lower-income families, and assist with the training for medical interpreters to guarantee access to quality health care for non-English speaking patients at Valley Health.
Education: Master’s degree in Human Services; pursuing a Ph.D. with a completion goal of 2023.
Age: 45
Campaign platform: As a current City Council member, I am committed to making decisions that are in the best interests of all city residents, regardless of political affiliation. Public service to me is not associated with a particular party, but rather to giving a voice to all those I represent. Equitable access to a quality public education for all students is a priority to me, as is ensuring the availability of housing for people at all economic levels. Finally, I plan to continue to work to strengthen and revitalize our city for future generations.
