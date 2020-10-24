Name: Les Veach
Running for: Re-election to Winchester City Council, First Ward
Political affiliation: Republican
Political/professional experience: I am currently serving my third four-year term as the citizen’s representative and voice on City Council for the First Ward. I have served on the council as vice mayor and vice president, and served on several committees. I have owned and operated my own small business in the city of Winchester for the past 25 years. I am proud to have earned the trust and support of my fellow neighbors and am consistently ranked as one of the top insurance agent/agencies in our community.
Education: Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University; master’s degree in Civil Engineering on Robotics and Controls from Carnegie Mellon University
Age: 60
Campaign platform: Now, more than ever, we need a proven leader for Ward 1. I will use my 12 years of experience on the council to provide the leadership and vision we need to guide us through these uncertain times. Communication between residents and the city is essential for a healthy and functional government. I look forward to continuing to serve our residents and asking the tough questions to keep our government accountable to the people it serves. Teachers must be competitively compensated, and I will continue the encouragement for that. In addition, our youth deserve the opportunity to develop a marketable job skill so they can secure careers after school. Since I started on council 12 years ago, I have been pushing for a robust Career and Technical Education/Innovation Center and will continue to do so. I will continue to keep focus on all of our Public Safety departments to get to proper staffing levels and by providing good benefits, compensation and training.
Campaign websites: CitizensForLesVeach.com, facebook.com/VoteForLesVeach
