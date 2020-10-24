Name: Richard S. Bell
Running for: Winchester City Council, Ward One
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: Appointed member, Winchester School Board, 2013-2020; appointed member, Winchester-Frederick County Economic Development Commission, 2001-2008; appointed member, Winchester Board of Architectural Review, 2000-2008; Top of Virginia Regional Chamber board of directors, 2001-2008; Preservation of Historic Winchester board of directors, 2008-2012.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Architecture with a minor in Urban and Environmental Planning from the University of Virginia, 1995.
Age: 59
Campaign platform: Enhancing and expanding our public education system. Implementing systems and structures of smart growth to include the expansion and connection of community outdoor spaces. Developing creative housing solutions through complete review of existing zoning and development guidance to encourage greater and sustained local investment.
Campaign website: www.friendsofrichardbell.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.