WINCHESTER — In a surprise announcement, Winchester Sheriff Les Taylor said on Friday he's retiring effective Sept. 2.
"A job opportunity has come up," the 52-year-old Taylor said, "but I can't explain what that job opportunity is right now."
Taylor, a Republican, has been city sheriff since Jan. 1, 2014. He was first elected to a four-year term in November 2013 and subsequently re-elected in November 2017 and November 2021. He is leaving office with more than three years remaining in his current term.
Taylor has been in law enforcement for nearly 21 years. He joined the Frederick County Sheriff's Office in January 2001 as a deputy, then was promoted to investigator three years later. He remained an investigator with Frederick County until taking over the Winchester Sheriff's Office in 2014.
Winchester Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden has already appointed Winchester Sheriff's Office Master Deputy William Sales to serve as interim sheriff following Taylor's retirement next month. The appointment makes Sales the first Black person to ever be Winchester's sheriff.
"I was hoping he would be the one to take over," Taylor said Friday as he praised Sales' community-minded approach to police work.
Sales spent 21 years with the Winchester Police Department before joining the city Sheriff's Office in March. The 49-year-old said his goal at the time was to quietly serve as master deputy for four years until he could retire with a total of 25 years experience, but when Taylor quietly told him a few weeks ago that he wouldn't be running for re-election, Sales changed his thinking on the matter.
"I wanted this," Sales said on Friday. "I'm excited."
Sales will serve as interim sheriff until Jan. 1, 2024, at which time the winner of a special election to be held on Nov. 7, 2023, will be sworn into office. The new sheriff will complete the final two years of Taylor's term, and a general election for a new four-year term as sheriff will be held on Nov. 4, 2025.
Sales said on Friday he already plans on running in the special election as an independent.
The Winchester Sheriff's Office's primary responsibility is to provide security at the Winchester-Frederick County Joint Judicial Center, but its deputies also perform other duties such as serving civil papers and subpoenas, transporting inmates and people in need of mental health services, and assisting neighboring jurisdictions when additional law enforcement is needed.
For more on the retirement of Taylor and the appointment of Sales, see Monday's print and online editions of The Winchester Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.