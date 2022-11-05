Cadet Staff Sergeant Ian Emiroglu (left) from Civil Air Patrol's Winchester Composite Squadron flew his first solo flight earlier this month at Winchester Regional Airport. He is training for his private pilot license under the instruction of CAP member and flight instructor Lt. Col. Dean "Norm" Anderson. Several other cadets are training in Winchester as well. A C172 Cessna is located in Winchester to support these training efforts. For more about the Virginia Wing of CAP, visit https://vawg.cap.gov/