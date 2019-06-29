WINCHESTER — Winchester's John Kerr Elementary School was one of 52 schools to earn the 2019 Board of Education Highest Achievement Exemplar Award from the state.
To earn such an award from the state's board of education a school must be accredited and have at least a 70% pass rate on state assessments in science and math, a 75% pass rate on state assessment in English reading and writing and a 5 to 10 percent gap between the lowest-performing group of students in the school compared to other students for state assessments.
The purpose of the state awards was to recognize schools that are "exceeding state accreditation standards" and making continuous efforts in bettering outcomes for students and narrowing achievement gaps, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Education.
The data set from the award covers the past three years when the new John Kerr Elementary school opened in 2016, Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said in a statement.
"In the last three years, John Kerr Elementary School has been a leader with innovative practices in personalized and project-based learning combined with ridiculously high expectations for kids and adults," Van Heukelum said.
Beth O'Donnell, the current assistant principal of John Kerr and soon-to-be principal of the school on July 1, said in a statement the school is honored to receive the award.
"Our school is committed to ensuring student-centered, innovative instruction for all students," O'Donnell said. "The award is reflective of the dedicated teachers who hold high expectations for students every day."
Frederick and Clarke county public school divisions also had at least one of their schools recognized for the 2019 Board of Education Continuous Improvement Award. The state awarded 183 schools for the improvement award.
Frederick schools' Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School won the improvement award as well as Johnson-Williams Middle School and Clarke County High School in Clarke County.
The improvement award requires a recognized school to be accredited or accredited with conditions. The school must also meet at least one of the following benchmarks: a cumulative decrease by 15% in chronic absenteeism over three years, a cumulative four-point increase in the graduation rate over three years, a cumulative 15% decrease in the dropout rate, and cumulative increase in state assessments on reading and math combined for all students and students identified in achievement gaps.
"We're extremely happy and proud of both schools," Clarke Superintendent Chuck Bishop said. "We talk about continuous improvements every year."
Bishop said he credits the academic portion of the improvement recognition to the many professional development opportunities facilitated for staff and teachers in the division. He's also proud of the graduation rate for the 2017-18 school year, which was 99.4%.
Frederick Superintendent David Sovine said in a statement that it's a "tremendous honor" to receive the award and it shows that although Apple Pie Ridge is accredited, students and staff are dedicated to continue improving their performance thanks to the school and division leadership, teachers and support staff.
"The award also reflects positively on the entire Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School community because providing students with a high-quality education requires strong connections between the school, families and community partners as well," Sovine said.
