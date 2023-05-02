WINCHESTER — Rx Partnership, a nonprofit agency in Richmond that provides free and low-cost medications to low-income individuals throughout the commonwealth, recently celebrated the issuance of its 1 millionth prescription.
Rx Partnership works with 31 Virginia medical clinics, including Winchester’s Sinclair Health Clinic at 301 N. Cameron St., to coordinate the distribution of low-cost or free medication, both generic and name brand, to adult patients without insurance, regardless of their ability to pay.
“Access to medication is critical to maintaining good health, and we are proud to be able to provide this service to those who otherwise might not be able to afford it,” Sinclair Health Clinic Executive Director Katrina McClure said in a media release. “We believe that everyone, regardless of their financial circumstances, deserves access to quality healthcare, and we will continue to work tirelessly towards that goal.”
According to its website, Rx Partnership was founded in 2003 to coordinate the donation of bulk name-brand medications that have been donated by pharmaceutical manufacturers to Virginia clinics with licensed pharmacies, including Sinclair Health Clinic and 15 others. It was the first organization in the United States to offer this type of medication distribution to low-income individuals, and is still the only agency in the commonwealth to do so.
In 2017, Rx Partnership expanded its mission by launching an Access to Medication Program, which leverages the group buying power of 15 community clinics without pharmacies to purchase medications at bulk discounts. Prescriptions are then passed on to the patients of those clinics at no charge or at a significant discount.
Since its inception, Rx Partnership has provided over $270 million in free medication and reached more than 82,600 low-income, uninsured people throughout Virginia, the media release states. The nonprofit reached a milestone on May 10 when its 1 millionth prescription was issued to a patient.
“Rx Partnership is so appreciative of the longterm support from donors, foundations and the clinic volunteers and staff that has made this achievement possible,” Rx Partnership Executive Director Amy Yarcich said in the release.
Since 1986, Sinclair Health Clinic has served the medically underserved and financially challenged residents of Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County. The organization’s mission is to deliver comprehensive primary care services to the uninsured and underinsured while fostering strong patient relationships and eliminating barriers to overall well-being. For more information, visit sinclairhealthcinic.org or call 540-536-1680.
To learn more about Rx Partnership, visit rxpartnership.org or call 804-377-1057.
