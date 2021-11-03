WINCHESTER — People who work full-time jobs usually receive vacation time every year. Should City Council members enjoy the same benefit?
That question was raised during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting of the Winchester Finance Committee. While reviewing council’s proposed meeting schedule for 2022, Mayor and committee Chairman David Smith asked Deputy City Manager Mary Blowe if the schedule could incorporate some down time for councilors in July and December.
“Now that we have the committee meetings, we’re constantly in meetings,” Smith said, referring to the four City Council committees — Finance, Boards and Commissions, Planning and Economic Development, and Public Health and Safety — that were created one year ago and meet on a monthly basis to vet items before they are presented to the full council. Each committee is comprised of three council members.
From January through November, the full nine-member City Council traditionally meets twice a month, with the majority of those get-togethers including a business meeting and a work session. December usually includes just one meeting and work session due to scheduling conflicts caused by the winter holidays.
“I think with all the work council is doing, having a break in between would help to rejuvenate us,” Smith said before joking, “sometimes we need a break from each other.”
Blowe said skipping a council meeting and work session in July shouldn’t be much of a problem because the city’s budget for fiscal year 2023, which council will prepare from January through May, will be completed and in effect.
However, each December, results of the city’s annual audit are presented to the full council. Blowe said that could put a hiccup in Smith’s request for a winter recess unless council’s three-member Finance Committee would be willing to receive the report instead.
“Then it wouldn’t have to go to the full council?” Smith asked.
“No, not that I’m aware of,” Blowe replied. “It just has to be presented to the governing body. That’s what the law stipulates.”
As the proposed schedule for 2022 currently stands, City Council would meet twice in July, on the 12th and 26th, and once in December, on the 13th.
Councilor Judy McKiernan made a motion to cancel the meetings on July 26th and Dec. 13th, leaving council with just one meeting in July and no meetings in December. Council’s committees, including the Finance Committee, would still meet every month as scheduled.
“We can always call a [special City Council] meeting [if necessary],” McKiernan noted.
McKiernan and Smith forwarded the schedule and its proposed winter and summer breaks to the full City Council for consideration. The Finance Committee’s third member, Richard Bell, did not attend Tuesday’s meeting in Rouss City Hall.
