WINCHESTER — A divided Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee on Thursday recommended a rezoning that would set the stage for construction of The Preserve at Meadow Branch, an age-restricted subdivision proposed for property next to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center.
Elevate Homes of Williamsport, Maryland, which specializes in building communities for active seniors, wants to build 74 single-family homes on a 20.26-acre site at 925 Amherst St., which would require extending Jefferson Street and Nester Drive and having them serve as the subdivision’s primary corridors. The developer would build the extensions and the streets would remain public.
The proposed subdivision, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans has said, should not have much impact on local traffic and, since the community would be exclusively for homeowners age 55 and older, would add few to no students to Winchester Public Schools. In exchange, taxes from the development are projected to add approximately $425,580 to the city’s coffers each year.
Several people who live near the proposed development have protested the project, saying the property has poor drainage, would add too many cars to residential streets and would require the removal of several acres of trees that are home to wildlife including foxes, deer, turkeys and more.
One of the opponents who spoke on Thursday was retired Valley Health president and CEO Mark Merrill, who had so many objections that he couldn’t fit them all into the three minutes he was allotted during the public comment portion of the committee’s meeting.
“Even the name [of the proposed development] is an oxymoron,” said Merrill, who lives on Seldon Drive. “It’s called ‘The Preserve’ but it is anything but that.”
Merrill said another age-restricted development in Winchester could actually drive away young adults and families.
“There are already multiple 55-plus communities planned,” he told the committee. “There is no plan right now for housing for families in Winchester. It is a shame.”
Youmans said Merrill made a fair observation about the potential downfall of building age-restricted housing on the 20.26-acre tract.
“We pointed out [to Elevate Homes] quite early in this process that we thought this was an ideal location for larger homes supporting families given its proximity to Handley High School as well as the Shihadeh Center,” Youmans told the committee. “But the government doesn’t get to decide what a developer gets to do as long as it can be done through some existing zoning mechanism.”
The by-right Low Density Residential (LR) zoning in place for 925 Amherst St. would allow Elevate to build up to 79 homes on the property, but Youmans said the company is seeking a planned-unit development (PUD) overlay so it can build fewer homes but cluster them closer together than allowed under the city’s zoning code. Keeping the houses in close proximity to each other would allow sufficient room on the site for roads and amenities including a dog park, pavilion, fire pit and shared garden.
Committee member David Smith encouraged Elevate to investigate the possibility of adding additional access and exit points to the subdivision, and asked city staff to see if there are ways to mitigate some of the concerns of neighbors, but suggested forwarding the proposed rezoning to City Council in order to keep the process moving forward. Committee Chairman Richard Bell agreed, but member Kim Herbstritt voted against the proposal because she said Winchester needs inexpensive, mixed-age housing more than it needs expensive, age-restricted developments.
As proposed, the priced of each house at The Preserve at Meadow Branch would be at least $500,000.
If council approves the rezoning, that will not be the end of the road for Elevate. The developer would still have to return to the Planning and Economic Development Committee at a later date to seek approval of a site plan for The Preserve at Meadow Branch.
In other business at Thursday’s meeting, the committee:
Voted 2-0-1 that City Council rezone 15.3 acres of land at 2210 Legge Blvd. from Commercial Industrial (CM-1) to Highway Commercial (B-2) with a PUD overlay, which would make it possible for property owner Castle Development Group Holdings LLC of Charlottesville to build 246 market-rate apartments and 18,000 square feet of commercial space behind the Lowe’s home-improvement store at 2200 S. Pleasant Valley Road, parallel to the southbound lanes of Interstate 81. Bell recused himself from the discussion and vote due to a potential conflict of interest.
Unanimously recommended that City Council approve a conditional-use permit (CUP) that would allow JK Lee Services to convert 16 age-restricted apartments at 2270 Valor Drive into an assisted-living facility.
Held a discussion regarding proposed updates to Winchester’s Technology Zone tax incentives for high-tech businesses and plans to create a second Technology Zone in the Valley Avenue, West Jubal Early Drive and Weems Lane area as a companion to the existing zone in Old Town.
Held a discussion on potentially adding waivers that could entice developers to place utility lines underground.
Held a discussion on proposed updates to the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which serves as a blueprint for future development and growth.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s meeting of the Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Richard Bell and members David Smith and Kim Herbstritt.
