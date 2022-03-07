WINCHESTER — City Council tonight will hold a first reading on a proposed bond issuance to fund improvements to Winchester's water and sewer infrastructure.
According to documents presented to council, the $7,560,000 in utility revenue bonds from the Virginia Resources Authority would cover the costs of two projects already included in the city's capital improvement plan:
- Install a plastic liner in the existing 36-inch sanitary sewer main from Jim Barnett Park to the former wastewater treatment plant at the end of Woodstock Lane in Frederick County.
- Replace the existing water and sewer infrastructure, replace damaged sidewalks and repave streets on North Washington, Morgan and West Piccadilly streets.
Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said the Washington/Morgan/Piccadilly work, with an estimated cost of $3 million, has the highest priority of any project on the city's pending list of utility infrastructure replacements.
Lining the sewer main between Jim Barnett Park and Woodstock Lane will cost approximately $4 million, but Eisenach said that is "a much cheaper alternative than replacing the pipe."
According to documents prepared for council by Eisenach, the lining must be installed by June 30 in order for the city to comply with a consent order issued in 2020 by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality following numerous sewer overflows from the line in 2018 and 2019.
The remaining $560,000 in bond proceeds would cover the costs involved with issuing the bonds, documents state.
Winchester Chief Financial Officer and Deputy City Manager Mary Blowe said the bonds would have a 20-year term and require annual payments of $525,000.
The city's water and sewer rates are not expected to increase if the bonds are issued, but that doesn't mean residents and businesses won't be paying more for the utility. Council in 2017 approved a series of five rate hikes designed to offset the expense of making extensive repairs to Winchester's water and sewer system.
Rates per each 1,000 gallons of usage have already gone up three times since July 1, 2017, and are expected to go up an additional $7.94 on July 1. One year later, on July 1, 2022, the fifth and final increase of $8.57 per 1,000 gallons of usage will be implemented.
Council will only discuss the proposed bond issuance at tonight's meeting. A vote on whether to issue the bonds to pay for the water and sewer improvements is scheduled for the panel's business meeting on March 22.
Tonight's meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Rouss City Hall. The public is invited to attend in person or watch a live stream of the session at winchesterva.civicweb.net.
