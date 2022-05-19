WINCHESTER — One of the most common complaints of Winchester residents is that people drive too fast.
Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach told City Council's Public Health and Safety Committee on Wednesday evening that his office has come up with a potential solution to the problem: Change the speed limits on several of the city's most heavily traveled streets.
Eisenach said the Code of Virginia sets the standardized speed limit for residential and business districts, "which is pretty much all of the city," at 25 mph, but City Council can change that limit if it feels a particular street would be more conducive to a faster or slower speed.
"It's supposed to be done based on an engineering study so you don't just go out willy-nilly and change speed limits," Eisenach said.
The city's Public Services Department recently evaluated the existing speed limits on several Winchester streets, Eisenach said, and "we agree that some of the speed limits that we currently have in place should be changed."
"The first change is, we're recommending for all alleyways in the city that we establish a speed limit of 15 [mph]," he said. "Most alleys, you should not be driving 25 miles an hour. This would include Indian Alley [in downtown Winchester]."
Eisenach is also suggesting a 15 mph speed limit for Jolley Lane between East Lane and Lincoln Street, Glaize Avenue between South Loudoun Street and its endpoint, and all the roads in Jim Barnett Park.
On the Loudoun Street Mall, which is closed to traffic but is utilized by delivery and service vehicles, Eisenach said the speed limit should be capped at 10 mph.
Elsewhere in Winchester, there are streets where the existing 25 mph speed limit may be too slow. Eisenach is suggesting an increase to 35 mph on the following roadways:
- Amherst Street between Wood Avenue and the western city limit.
- Battaile Drive between its western and eastern intersections with Shawnee Drive.
- Berryville Avenue between Dunlap Street and the eastern city limit.
- Cedar Creek Grade between Valley Avenue and the western city limit.
- Jubal Early Drive between Millwood Avenue and Valley Avenue, and between South Loudoun Street and Valley Avenue.
- South Loudoun Street between Jubal Early Drive and Weems Lane.
- Millwood Avenue between South Pleasant Valley Road and the eastern city limit.
- Middle Road between Valley Avenue and the western city limit.
- Papermill Road between Weems Lane and South Pleasant Valley Road.
- South Pleasant Valley Road between Millwood Avenue and Papermill Road.
- Shawnee Drive between Papermill Road and the southern city limit.
- South Loudoun Street between Jubal Early Drive and Weems Lane.
- Valley Avenue between Jubal Early Drive and the southern city limit.
- Weems Lane between Papermill Road and Valley Avenue.
Other proposed speed limit changes to Winchester streets include:
- Lowering the limit on Millwood Avenue between South Pleasant Valley Road and the CSX railroad tracks from 35 mph to 25 mph.
- Lowering the speed limit on Pleasant Valley Road between Berryville Avenue and Millwood Avenue from 40 mph to 35 mph. In conjunction with this change, the 12-foot-wide travel lanes on this portion of Pleasant Valley would be repainted and narrowed to 10.25 feet in an effort to slow traffic.
- Lowering the speed limit on Jubal Early Drive between South Pleasant Valley Road and South Loudoun Street from 40 mph to 35 mph.
- Eliminating the 35 mph speed limit on Apple Blossom Drive because it is a private roadway, not one overseen by the city.
"We think it will improve safety, and really that's our primary goal when it comes to traffic," Eisenach said about the proposed speed limit changes.
He added there would be no additional costs to the city for new signs and lane striping because the Public Services Department's maintenance budget already includes funds for that type of work.
Committee member Les Veach said he has heard numerous complaints regarding speeding on Meadow Branch Avenue, particularly in the residential area where it intersects with Mahone Drive.
"We've looked at that multiple times," Eisenach said, but numerous studies have shown the existing 25 mph speed limit is proper and, for now, there is no justification for installing traffic lights or stop signs at the Meadow Branch/Mahone intersection.
Veach thanked Eisenach for the suggested speed limit changes but said they wouldn't fully eliminate the issue of vehicles driving too fast on city streets.
"Bottom line, whatever we do with these, it still comes down to enforcement," Veach said. "We've got to keep that proactive."
The Public Health and Safety Committee — which on Wednesday was only comprised of Veach and Chairwoman Kim Herbstritt because its third member, Evan Clark, was absent — unanimously recommended that City Council adopt the suggested changes. Council is expected to consider the proposal at its business meeting on Tuesday in Rouss City Hall.
