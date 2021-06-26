WINCHESTER — Faced with a severe shortage of affordable housing in Winchester, City Council is considering the creation of an office or authority that could make it possible for more people to buy a home.
Shawn Hershberger, the city's development services director, told council's Planning and Economic Development Committee on Thursday that improved access to housing is one of the top goals that has risen to the surface during the city's ongoing update to its three-year-old strategic plan for future growth and prosperity.
Finding a house for sale in Winchester — especially one listed at or below $250,000 — has become increasingly hard over the past two years. In recent weeks, there have been several occasions when less than 20 homes in Winchester were listed for sale on any given day. The city has about 28,000 residents.
On Friday, the real estate listing service Zillow advertised a total of 47 single-family homes for sale in Winchester. However, only 17 of those were priced below $250,000. Costs for the remaining inventory reached as high as $729,000 for a six-bedroom, five-bath house.
Rentals can be equally pricey. The online listing service Zumper on Friday reported the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Winchester is $1,050. A two-bedroom unit averages $1,400 a month, while a three-bedroom apartment rents for an average of $1,600 per month.
Hershberger said Winchester is set to receive more than $2 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this year. While a large portion of that has already been earmarked for infrastructure improvements such as sidewalk repairs, there may be enough left over to explore the possibility of creating a Winchester housing office in Rouss City Hall or a housing authority that would serve the entire region.
A housing office, Hershberger said, would be staffed by at least one city employee who would pursue federal grants to create more home-buying opportunities for low- to middle-income residents of Winchester, and support developers interested in building affordable housing within the city. A housing authority would work with neighboring jurisdictions to create more affordable housing options and home-buying opportunities throughout the entire Northern Shenandoah Valley, including Winchester.
"It needs a lot of exploration and the weighing of pros and cons — housing position [office] or housing authority," Hershberger said.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said it will be up to the full City Council to decide whether to pursue a housing office, housing authority or both. Whatever council decides will be integrated into the city's strategic plan update, clearing the way for staff to further explore the pros and cons of a local housing office versus a regional authority.
"It's great to see this," said committee member Kim Herbstritt, who also serves as executive director of the nonprofit housing-assistance organization Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity in Winchester. "There's a lot of housing work that needs to be done."
Herbstritt suggested starting with a housing office that would focus exclusively on Winchester, but revisiting the topic in another year to see if a housing authority would be the better approach.
Mayor and Planning and Economic Development Committee member David Smith agreed.
"There are things in place that a staff person could begin work on right now with several departments ... so we can address some of the needs that our citizens have," Smith said. "Exploring the creation of a housing authority is something that could come down later."
"I wouldn't say this is an either/or; it's potentially a both/and," committee Chairman Richard Bell said before noting it would probably be best to start with a Winchester-specific housing office.
Hoffman said he'll include the suggestion of hiring a person to run a local housing office in the strategic plan update, which will be presented to City Council later this year for approval. The plan will also note Winchester's desire to explore the formation of a housing authority during fiscal year 2023.
"I think we need to use every card in the deck ... to leverage every bit of money in every pot that's out there to address the affordable housing issue," Herbstritt said.
Attending Thursday's Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Richard Bell and members David Smith and Kim Herbstritt.
(1) comment
[thumbup] Long overdue.
