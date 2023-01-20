When the big apple dropped in Old Town Winchester on New Year’s Eve, the moment kicked off a special year for a place that used to be seen as out in the “country.”
Winchester Country Club (WCC), founded in 1923, began celebrating the club’s 100-year anniversary when the clock struck midnight. Revelers gathered New Year’s Eve for a black-tie Centennial Party at the private club on Senseny Road. It was the first of several special events planned this year to commemorate the birthday.
Hitting the 100-year mark means WCC joins a small group of local businesses that have been able to weather the economic and social shifts over decades that bring many businesses down. Indeed, golf courses took a hit during the past decade, according to Golf Inc. (golfincmagazine.com). The National Golf Foundation (ngf.org) says that since 2006, more courses have closed annually than have opened. However, WCC has not only persisted, it is thriving, say members and staff.
The club was founded by local businessmen by purchasing a 250-acre tract of land known as the John C. Coe dairy farm, located at what is now 1300 Senseny Road, for about $21,000, according to the Winchester Country Club website, winchestercountryclub.net. The golf course was created three months later and construction of the pool, tennis courts and clubhouse commenced a few years after that. The first golf professional was hired in 1928. By 1930, 230 members had joined the club to enjoy the sports, recreation and social amenities.
Today, the facility maintains the well-known golf course, an indoor golf practice space, four indoor tennis courts, two clay outdoor tennis courts, a fitness area with exercise equipment and class space, a clubhouse with fine dining and casual restaurants, bars and meeting spaces, a swimming pool complex which includes a grill, fire pit and bar, a playground and more.
The club is currently developing permanent pickleball courts. Event Director Spencer Allen says pickleball has not just taken off at WCC, it is here to stay, much like the well-structured tennis and golf programs. About 380 players from across the world came to WCC last summer for its first annual pickleball tournament, and Allen says that is just the beginning. Plans are in the works for a three-day Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival tournament.
Tracy Vosika has been a WCC member for about 10 years. She enjoys all aspects of the club and says that even though she now plays golf frequently, she didn’t play at all when she first joined. She started golfing at the urging of other members and discovered a new passion, talent and friends.
General Manager Gregory Smith says the club’s grounds team is out there every day “keeping things up to par.” The joke was intended. “The [golf] course has a wonderful 1923 design. It can be masochistic at times! But, it plays well. The greens are tight,” Smith says. “They are fast,” Vosika says. “What he calls the course’s pedigree and character, I call obstacles!” Vosika laughs. “It’s a great course. I think this course has made me a better player and able to play very well on other courses.”
However, from the get-go, the club’s founders recognized that people were just as important as the sporting events and amenities at the club. In 1924, WCC offered special rates for teachers, students and nurses. Today, people interested in membership can buy a package that caters to their particular interests and lifestyle.
“One thing that is poignant to me is that when I first joined, one of my friends saw someone she didn’t know at the club. She went over and just introduced herself to the person,” Vosika says. “I come out here to see friends that feel like family. I feel a part of something here.”
Whatever the sport or event, Vosika says members and staff strive to be welcoming. Smith agrees. “The emphasis here,” Smith says, “is on inclusivity. Members and staff take the time to tell people why they ‘should be a member and here’s why.’”
It seems to be working. In an era where many golf courses and clubs have had to shut their doors, the Winchester Country Club has grown its membership during the past decade from around 400 to 700. Vosika says despite growing membership she never has trouble getting tee times or court space. She has, however, made more friends. “It feels as close-knit now with a larger membership as it did when I joined. I’ve just made that many more friends,” she says.
That is no accident, according to Smith. He says he has worked in multiple clubs across the nation during his 30-year career and finds that WCC, as a whole, is not just welcoming to relatives of the founding members, but to anyone who steps through the doors. “The business itself is based on the memories. We are stewards of the tradition, but we also welcome the new,” Smith says.
While some tennis courts might be under a structure that looks like a bubble, the club is not in a bubble. WCC would not persist without the support of the Winchester/Frederick County community in general, according to Allen. “We work to establish very good relationships with local businesses,” he says.
Several community groups use the club as their meeting space — Torch Club, Rotary Club, Investment Club, and flower and garden clubs. Allen notes that the club-community relationships go beyond businesses, though, and that individual nonmembers can also host events at the club, like weddings, birthday parties, celebrations of life and more.
WCC members use their relationships to give back to the community by regularly hosting large fundraising tournaments like Links to Freedom, which aids wounded veterans. Members regularly assist hyper-local, nonprofit efforts like Froggy’s Closet. In some instances, club members have developed their own philanthropic programs.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, members wanted to find a way to keep the club’s restaurant staff employed while also aiding the community, Vosika explains. A group got together and discovered it takes about $5 a day to feed a person. They raised $12,000 for a new program called Share a Meal. Members and staff worked to provide meals for the local Boys and Girls Club, Fremont Street Nursery and Winchester Rescue Mission. When COVID restrictions lifted, they decided to keep the program going. Like much of what WCC starts, Share a Meal is becoming a tradition.
That ability to try new things and accept new members might very well be the key to WCC’s longevity. “I think a lot of clubs just simply didn’t evolve 10 or 15 years ago when things started to get tough for clubs. We have kept up long-standing traditions like the Governor’s Cup. But, we’ve made little changes that make sense along the way, too,” Allen says. Currently, the club is working to expand service at the pool, finish the pickleball courts and upgrade furniture in the clubhouse grill. Spencer says little changes are always being made to improve member experience.
Vosika agrees that respecting tradition while being open to change is integral to WCC’s success. She adds that when it comes down to it, it is the people — the members and staff — that make the place special. “It’s like ‘Cheers.’ Everyone knows your name.”
Creating a familial feeling would be impossible were it not for what Vosika calls a “caring staff.” Member Experience Coordinator Anna Haycocks agrees. “It is not always easy to find the type of caring employees like we have here. It is easier to care about your job if an employer cares about you. Winchester Country Club, as an employer, promises growth,” Haycocks says.
That investment in employees translates to familial feelings that run deep throughout the club, according to Vosika. In fact, her son carried on what could be seen as somewhat of a tradition in many WCC families. He worked for WCC as part of the wait staff for four summers while he was growing up.
“That familial feeling of welcome and growth is what this place was founded on,” Haycocks says. “I think we have done a good job of carrying on the values. If you know your values, you can weather the shifts. I truly believe that is because we know who we are. It’s about fostering connections,” she says. “We use our warm feeling as our North Star.”
