WINCHESTER — A Winchester couple hosts a syndicated radio program that can be heard on stations around the world but not in its city of origin.
Dan Hawthorne and his fiancé, Patricia Garber, are hosts and producers of "Blue Suede Connection," a weekly radio show that celebrates the life, music and legacy of Elvis Presley. It can currently be heard on 62 broadcast radio stations in the United States and streams for free at bscaffiliates.blogspot.com.
Hawthorne said Presley's music is very dear to him and Garber. After all, it was the King of Rock and Roll who brought them together in the first place.
"Several years ago, I was in a pretty bad predicament. I was 650 pounds and ready to leave the world," Hawthorne said on Sunday. "Elvis was my one escape, so I join an Elvis fan club online and there was this really pretty blonde-haired girl named Patricia Garber who really fascinated me, but I didn't feel worthy at that point in my life to even speak to her on the internet."
Hawthorne, a native of Hagerstown, Maryland, who now lives in Winchester, decided it was time to get his life back on track. After shedding hundreds of pounds, friends suggested he write a book about his weight-loss experience. That's when he remembered that lovely blonde woman in the Elvis fan club who lived near Seattle and was a talented writer.
"I messaged her on Facebook," Hawthorne said. "That began somewhat of a relationship because she decided she was going to share my story."
As the two collaborated on the book, Garber's daytime job in the airline industry presented her with an opportunity to move cross-country and work out of Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia. Her online exchanges with Hawthorne evolved into face-to-face meetings and excursions.
"What started as a friendship became us," Hawthorne said. "It was Elvis that brought us together."
Four years ago, Hawthorne was working as a broadcaster for WRGG, a small FM radio station in Greencastle, Pennsylvania. After a good bit of coaxing, he convinced Garber to join him on the air and the two launched "Blue Suede Connection," a weekly showcase of Presley's music that mixes in humor, impressions, trivia and little-known biographical information about the boy from Tupelo, Mississippi.
WRGG's 100-watt signal wasn't powerful enough to broadcast the show over great distances, but the station also streamed its programming online.
"We started getting messages from people in California, people in Cleveland, all over," Hawthorne said. "We had a guy call from Saudi Arabia, out in some desert listening to 'Blue Suede Connection.' ... Then we started getting people from Poland, Australia, a lot of the U.K. (United Kingdom)."
"Elvis is multi-generational," Garber said. "He is still very popular."
The unanticipated global response prompted Hawthorne and Garber to syndicate their ad-supported show to other radio stations. They've had great luck in finding broadcast outlets throughout the United States and in eight foreign countries, but not in the city where they live.
"My two big goals are to be on in my hometown of Hagerstown where I was born and raised, and I want to be on in Winchester where I love and live," Hawthorne said. "We'd love to be on here."
As for the book about about Hawthorne's dramatic weight loss, Garber said to stay tuned. "Man in the Mirror" is scheduled to be published this Christmas.
For more information about Hawthorne and Graber, and to stream weekly episodes of "Blue Suede Connection," visit bscaffiliates.blogspot.com.
