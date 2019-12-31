WINCHESTER — William D. Gardner, who touted his 16 years of experience while campaigning to be Clerk of the Winchester Circuit Court, was sworn in before about 20 friends and relatives on Monday.
“It’s an honor to be able to serve the citizens of Winchester,” said Gardner, who was hired as a deputy clerk in 2003. “I appreciate you all coming out.”
Gardner, a Democrat, defeated Tara Helsey, a Republican, in the Nov. 5 election. He received 3,161 votes to Helsey’s 2,898, a 52-percentage point to 48-percentage point victory. Clerks serve eight-year terms, with Gardner’s term expiring on Dec. 31, 2027.
As deputy clerk, Gardner’s duties included overseeing the criminal division. On “term day” when indictments are issued by a grand jury, he was responsible for overseeing the docket and preparing more than 100 court orders for judges.
Gardner, 45, was sworn in with his wife Sara Gardner and their 10-year-old daughter Eliza nearby. He said after the ceremony that he had been on the job about four years when he decided he wanted to someday become clerk of the court. Gardner, who earns, $114,150 annually, said he enjoys daily interactions with the public including seeing the joy of people receiving marriage licenses and the excitement of those getting passports to go on trips.
Gardner said he also gets satisfaction from the help he and his staff provide people with the sometimes complicated legal issues such as land deeds or probate wills.
Gardner served as acting clerk after Terence H. Whittle retired in September. Whittle, clerk since 2004, was on hand for the ceremony on Monday. Whittle said people who are new to the job, which has over 800 duties laid out in the Code of Virginia, often find it overwhelming. “Having somebody with experience will help him tremendously,” he said.
