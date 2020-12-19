The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Dec. 10-16:
Marriage licenses
• Rickie Michael Thweatt Jr., 51, of Winchester, and Joyce Ann Johnson, 49, of Winchester.
• Nibsar Ariel Hernandez Hernandez, 23, of Falls Church, and Natalia Betancourt Garcia, 21, of Falls Church.
• Kendal Robert Vargas, 29, of Centreville, and Kathy Marie Poplar, 38, of Centreville.
• Robert Patrick Kealey II, 34, of Winchester, and Melinda Irene Barrett, 34, of Inwood, West Virginia.
Real estate over $200,000
• Daniel R. Myers to Doris K. Hutcheon, Stonecrest Village, 425 Stone Meadow Court, $263,000.
• Boford Properties LLC to B&A Property LLC, 404, 406, 408, 412, 412½, 414 and 418 S. Kent St., $740,000.
• Ioan Paltineanu and Kasey Lee Hayward to John Roy Fisher and Lisa L. Frey Fisher, 201 Fairmont Ave., $525,000.
• Judith Lynne Perry Hennessey, devisee of the estate of Helen B. Perry, to Catherine Ann Deely and Timothy Patrick Deely, 1625 Pondview Drive, $480,000.
• Marilyn L. Miller to Christopher R. Porter and Colleen G. Porter, 307 Handley Ave., $329,000.
• ILPT Virginia LLC to Trex Co. Inc., 181 Battaile Drive, $10,775,000.
• Michael Weissenberger and Ashley Sandloin to Emma Lisseth Argueta and Kimverly Marizol Bustillo, Limestone Terrace, 615 Quartzite Circle, $345,900.
• Rick Sandevi LLC to West Boscawen LLC, 324 W. Boscawen St., $504,200.
