Courthouse Notes: Winchester
The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from March 26-April 1:
Marriage licenses
• Richard Bruno Portillo, 56, of Dale City, and Annie Marie Woolfolk, 59, of Dale City.
Real estate over $200,000
• Jimmie L. Shipp and Karen O. Shipp to Thomas B. Passin and Virginia W. Brahms, Williamsburg Heights, 740 Seldon Drive, $396,500.
• Coeur de Lion LLC and Surrey House LLC to Bradley Hill and Mary Hill, 626 Hillman Drive, $289,000.
• Frederick G. Wenzel IV and Erin D. Wenzel to Donald T. Schleff, Stonecrest, 316 Cedarmeade Ave., $257,600.
• Thomas N. Tarrant and Rosemary Tarrant to Ferman W. Perry II and Rachel A. Perry, Williamsburg Heights, 1633 Van Couver St., $423,000.
• Robert W. Claytor, successor trustee of the Kathryn V. Claytor Trust, to Ryall Property Management LLC, 1180 S. Loudoun St. and 1419 Greystone Terrace, $550,000.
• Andrei J. Warhol and Debra H. Warhol to Darryl A. Hampton and Shea A. Dempsey, Meadow Branch, 920 Breckinridge Lane, $655,000.
