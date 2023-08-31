WINCHESTER — Following the lead of neighboring jurisdictions, Winchester on Thursday morning issued a drought warning due to climatic conditions and extremely low water levels in the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, which is the city's water source.
Winchester is calling on all residents, businesses, governmental entities and nonprofits to enact an immediate and voluntary reduction of water use in the city by 10%. If water supply conditions worsen, a media release from Rouss City Hall states, additional steps may be necessary including the declaration of a drought emergency and mandatory water use reductions.
Drought warnings were issued on Wednesday by Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Page, Shenandoah, Rockingham and Augusta counties.
