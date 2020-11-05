WINCHESTER — City voters have confirmed that Winchester has become a stronghold for the Democratic Party.
According to results posted at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday by the Winchester Voter Registrar’s Office, Democrats now hold a 6-3 majority on City Council. That widens the 5-4 majority they won in the 2018 election, which marked the first time in 38 years that Democrats outnumbered Republicans on the panel.
Incumbent Mayor David Smith, a Democrat who also serves as City Council president, held off a strong Republican challenge from first-time candidate Danielle Bostick to win a second four-year term. Bostick had a nearly 20% lead over Smith once all the in-person Election Day votes had been counted Tuesday night, but more than 8,000 of Winchester’s 17,597 registered voters had cast absentee or early ballots. Once those votes were tallied early Wednesday morning, Smith won by a margin of 5%, 5,931 votes to 5,320.
“We need to continue the work and get through this [COVID-19] pandemic,” an exhausted Smith said on Wednesday morning. “We’ve been dealing with a lot over the last several months and it has taken a toll on everybody. ... Let’s just get through this year and hopefully things will get better.”
“I’m very, very thankful for all the support I had,” Bostick said in a concession speech. “It’s on our local government right now to address some of the issues that came up [during the campaign] in terms of fire and rescue, homelessness, affordable housing, putting people first in Winchester.”
The city’s biggest upset of the day occurred in Ward 4, where Republican John Willingham lost his bid for a fourth four-year term on City Council. Although Willingham led by a comfortable margin after Election Day ballots were counted, Democrat challenger Phil Milstead, a political newcomer, was swept to victory by a blue wave of absentee and early votes. Milstead won by a margin of nearly 3%, 1,452 votes to Willingham’s 1,374.
“Thank you, John Willingham, for your 12 years of service on the City Council,” Milstead said on Wednesday morning. “I am humbled that the voters of Winchester asked me to join the Winchester City Council. ... One person cannot do it all. We must work together and that includes each of you. I invite everyone to find volunteer opportunities in our city where they, too, can help build a better Winchester. ... I [also] invite people to apply for positions on boards, commissions, committees and other groups supporting our city.”
Willingham, who was first elected to City Council in 2008 and served as its president from 2013 to 2017, said he is proud of his service to Winchester.
“Congratulations to Phil on his victory and the impressive early voting effort,” Willingham said on Wednesday. “When my tenure is complete at the end of the year, I am confident in the absolute certainty that the city is in a better place in all facets of life than when we started this journey. This was because all of us, each one of you, made the investment in time, money, effort and energy to make Winchester a better place to raise our families, make our professions and enjoy our life.”
In another closely contested City Council race, Republican Les Veach retained his Ward 1 council seat for a fourth consecutive term by besting Democrat Richard Bell 2,317-1,935.
On Wednesday morning, Veach thanked Bell, a former member of the Winchester School Board, for his long history of community service.
“During door-to-door campaigning, we heard repeatedly that citizens want continued communication and their voices to be heard and represented,” Veach said. “This reaffirms my commitment to open communication and fighting for citizens’ voices to be heard. During this pandemic, together we can do great things. With forward thinking, we can do great things. And with open communication, we will do great things.”
Incumbent Republican Corey Sullivan picked up a second term in Ward 3 by holding off Democrat Ryan Hall 1,066-788.
“It feels good,” Sullivan said about his re-election. “It’s a humbling experience. I’m looking forward to the next four years, and I’m very appreciative to have been given another opportunity to serve the Third Ward.”
Democrat John Hill, a Ward 2 representative who also serves as Winchester’s vice mayor, earned a fourth term on City Council by holding off Republican challenger Tim Mondell 1,039-834. Hill did not return a call seeking comment.
The damage for the local GOP could get even worse because City Council member Bill Wiley, a Republican, won his race against Democrat Irina Khanin for the 29th District seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates. That means Wiley, a former City Council president who has represented Ward 1 since 2014, will have to step down from council by Jan. 1. A new member will then be temporarily appointed by the Democrat-controlled panel until a special election is held next November so citizens can decide who should hold the seat until Wiley’s current four-year term expires at the end of 2022.
The results of all city races remain unofficial until Nov. 16, when they will be certified by the Virginia Department of Elections.
