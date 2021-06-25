WINCHESTER — One thing learned in recent years is to be very careful when naming something after a person because it might come back to haunt you.
Following local controversies such as a city street bearing the name of Confederate Gen. Jubal Early, an unrepentant racist who glorified the "Lost Cause" narrative of the Confederacy, Winchester's City Council realized it had to come up with a better way of deciding when or if the city's streets and buildings should be named after people either living or dead.
The process started back in February when council's Planning and Economic Development Committee asked Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans to draft formal protocols for naming or renaming public places, buildings, rooms, roads and alleys.
At Thursday's committee meeting, Youmans returned with draft in hand, its recommendations based on similar policies enacted in the cities of Harrisonburg and Roanoke, with input from the nine-member council.
According to Youmans' proposal, "Sponsorship by a member of City Council is encouraged but not required for the naming or renaming of a city building or a room in a city building or outdoor place other than at a school or park."
The Winchester School Board would have oversight over the naming or renaming or school properties, while the Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board would take the lead on naming or renaming things located in city parks.
If a citizen wants to request a naming or renaming, they will have to submit a petition with the signatures of a predetermined number of Winchester residents. The number would depend on how many people would be directly affected by the proposal.
For example, the draft states, "For requests to rename an individual residential-only street, a petition supported by at least 51% of the affected properties on that street shall be required. The 51% shall be based upon each dwelling unit or vacant property regardless of how many residents occupy any individual property."
Before City Council names or renames a public space or facility, Youmans' draft policy states, it would have to consider:
- The cost and inconvenience for residents and businesses to update addresses on business cards, websites, personal stationery, advertising materials, signs and so on.
- The number of city residents and businesses who support or oppose the proposal.
- The degree to which the proposed name is consistent with Winchester's present-day values.
The Planning and Economic Development Committee voted unanimously Thursday to forward Youmans' draft policy to the full City Council with a recommendation of approval.
"We need the group think on this," Chairman Richard Bell said.
Council is expected to discuss the proposal at its July 13 meeting.
Attending Thursday afternoon's Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Bell and members David Smith and Kim Herbstritt.
