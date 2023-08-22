WINCHESTER — Jeff Buettner is no longer the interim director of the Winchester Economic Development Department. That’s because he recently accepted the job on a permanent basis.
“I was asked to stay on as executive director and I agreed to do that,” Buettner said last week.
One of Buettner’s first orders of business was naming a deputy director as part of an overhaul makeover of the agency. That job went to Vanessa Santiago, who has been with the department since July 2021 as its business and community development manager.
“I’m going to be directly supporting the economic development director,” Santiago said. “I’m going to be assisting more with rezonings and bringing in businesses for the rezoned areas.”
Another departmental change was bringing in a new employee, Sam Iden, to serve as an economic development assistant. Santiago said Iden, who previously worked in the Winchester Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, will be picking up some of the community outreach efforts she handled in her previous role.
Buettner, who will earn an annual salary of $110,011, said it’s necessary to reshape the Economic Development Department because its Main Street program, which is tasked with supporting downtown businesses and bringing events to Old Town Winchester, is in the process of being set up as its own independent organization, a task that should be completed by 2025.
Buettner was named interim economic development director in March after the departure of Rick Cobert, who resigned after just four months on the job. Buettner, who served on City Council from June 1998 to December 2014, was chairman of the Economic Development Authority at that time and agreed to fill the director’s seat until a permanent successor could be hired.
When asked why he would want to become a civil servant when he is already president of the successful Winchester-based Buettner Tire and Auto, Buettner said it’s because the business is in the capable hands of his staff.
“The best advice I was ever given in business was, ‘You can work on your business or you can work in your business,’” he said. “I have a great management team that runs the day-to-day operations so I can work on the big picture. It creates free time for me.”
Buettner said he’s looking forward to the challenges that await.
“It’s a very interesting time to be involved with the EDA,” he said, specifically noting a proposed project to convert Ward Plaza into a residential and retail complex and the proposed implementation of a new zoning philosophy that could make it easier to build much-needed housing and attract businesses to designated portions of the city.
The new residential zoning approach is Neighborhood Design Districts, which would proactively rezone land in sections of the city that can support multi-family housing — Valley Avenue and Weems Lane, Fairmont Avenue, Berryville Avenue, and South Pleasant Valley Road near the former Federal Mogul site. By putting in zoning for multi-family housing in advance, developers would know exactly where they can build apartments and townhouses without having to seek special permission from City Council, and existing residents of the designated districts wouldn’t be surprised by what is built there in the future.
The new business development approach is called Tax Increment Financing. Buettner said it would use tax revenues from new developments throughout the city to fund the infrastructure needed to support future development. That means new tax revenues from developments would be specifically designated for infrastructure — schools, roads, utilities, etc. — easing the need to increase taxes for all Winchester residents and businesses in order to pay for future infrastructure improvements.
“It’s reimagining what our city looks like 10 years from now,” Buettner said about the proposed residential and business development initiatives. “It’s exciting.”
Tax Increment Financing and Neighborhood Design Districts were recently introduced to City Council for discussion. Community Development Director Mike Ruddy has said a lot of details still need to be worked out before the programs can be formally adopted by the city.
