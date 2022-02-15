WINCHESTER — The city's Economic Development Authority (EDA) agreed on Tuesday morning to provide funding for this year's slate of public events in Old Town, but members made it clear they want this to be a one-and-done prospect.
"We're not an events planning organization," EDA member Douglas Toan said. "We're really the real estate arm of the city. I think we're opening a can of worms."
Toan was the lone EDA member to vote against the proposal to provide up to $55,000 from authority finances to help cover the costs of any of this year's downtown events that cannot line up private sponsorships, but that doesn't mean everyone else on the authority was enthusiastic about the measure.
"Do we still want to be doing this 10 years from now? No," EDA member Lauri Bridgeforth said. "But you've got to start somewhere."
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger, who is the city's staff liaison to the EDA, said the $55,000 would only be spent if any or all of the downtown events scheduled for 2022 fail to find enough sponsors to cover costs. If everything is fully sponsored, the authority will keep its cash.
The need for potential assistance from the EDA arose due to two factors, Hershberger said.
First, the COVID-19 pandemic that necessitated the cancellation of numerous Old Town events over the past two years remains a concern, so some prospective sponsors may be leery about pledging money to activities that could be scrubbed due to health concerns.
Second, the EDA is expected to have direct oversight over all downtown events this year. That's because Winchester didn't renew its contract with the promotions firm Full Circle Marketing, opting instead to handle event scheduling and management in-house. Additionally, City Council is expected to vote next week to do away with the Old Town Advancement Commission — an appointed panel that in years past had worked with Full Circle to coordinate downtown activities — and transfer the commission's duties to the EDA.
Hershberger said the $55,000 earmarked for event sponsorships this year will ensure that no activities are cancelled due to lack of money. Once potential sponsors see the renewed vibrancy and public enthusiasm the events are expected to bring back to Old Town, they should be more willing to back future activities.
"I think we'd all like to say this is for one time," Hershberger told the EDA about the funding initiative.
Bridgeforth said she supported the one-time expenditure because she doesn't want the Loudoun Street Mall to go back to what it was more than a decade ago, when a lack of public enthusiasm for downtown businesses and activities made the pedestrian mall resemble "an absolute ghost town."
EDA member James Imoh agreed: "My concern is if we didn't do it, we'd be missing a big opportunity."
Earlier this month, city officials announced a full slate of Old Town events for 2022. They include a Celtic Fest in March, KidzFest in May, Rockin' Independence Eve in July, an Old Town Tailgate in September, a Holiday Open House in December and live musical performances throughout the year.
Attending Tuesday morning’s EDA meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Lauri Bridgeforth, Douglas Toan, Tim Painter, James Imoh and Cary M. Craig Jr. Member Addie Lingle was absent.
