WINCHESTER — The city’s Economic Development Authority is recommending several adjustments to the boundaries of Winchester’s Enterprise Zone.
An Enterprise Zone is a geographic area where a local government encourages new commercial development, the creation of jobs and the expansion of existing businesses by offering incentives including tax breaks, grants and loans that aren’t available to property owners outside of the zone.
Winchester offers a total of 15 economic incentives to businesses within its Enterprise Zone, which is comprised of two sections: A northern zone north of Cork Street and a southern zone south of Jubal Early Drive.
Vanessa Santiago, business and community development manager for the Winchester Economic Redevelopment Department, told the Economic Development Authority (EDA) on Tuesday that Virginia caps the size of enterprise zones throughout the commonwealth to one square mile, or 640 acres. Municipalities are allowed to adjust the boundaries of the zones once a year to address things like property rezonings, building demolitions, land-use changes and so on.
Winchester’s Enterprise Zone is currently 583.3 acres. The boundary changes proposed by the Economic Redevelopment Department would change the size to 589.3 acres.
According to Santiago, a handful of properties within the city’s Enterprise Zone are unable to take advantage of its financial incentives. For example, the former Winchester Memorial Hospital at 333 W. Cork St. has been issued a conditional-use permit (CUP) allowing its owner, Healthcare Development Partners of Chicago, to convert the structure into a senior-living complex. However, the terms of the CUP make the property ineligible for Enterprise Zone incentives.
To ensure as many businesses as possible can take advantage of the financial perks, the Economic Redevelopment Department wants to drop the former hospital and three other properties from the city’s Enterprise Zone — 914-928 Berryville Ave., which was recently redeveloped under the terms of a CUP to accommodate a Royal Farms convenience store; 212 N. Kent St., which is a residential property; and 3085 Shawnee Drive, which is a strip of land owned by the nonprofit NW Works Inc. — and replace them with 56 new parcels:
- 802, 804, 808, 812, 814, 820, 822 and 832 Berryville Ave.
- 201, 203, 205, 209 and 210 E. Boscawen St.
- 699, 705, 709, 725, 731, 805, 807 A/B, 809 A/B, 811 A/B, 813 A/B, 815 A/B, 817 A/B, 819 A/B, 821 A/B and 823 A/B N. Loudoun St.
- 12 Jackson Ave.
- 699, 701, 703, 707 and 715 Fort Collier Road
- 2 and 10 N. Kent St.
- 4, 6 and 8 Richards Ave.
The EDA voted unanimously to recommend City Council approve the boundary adjustments.
”I think these are excellent additions,” authority member Sandra Bloom said.
”Well done,” EDA Vice Chairwoman Lauri Bridgeforth told Santiago.
The recommendation for approval will be presented to the Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee for further review on Aug. 25, then council will consider the proposed Enterprise Zone changes at its business meeting on Sept. 27. If approved by City Council, the proposed boundary changes will also have to be endorsed by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, which oversees the commonwealth’s Enterprise Zone program.
Attending Tuesday morning’s EDA meeting in Rouss City Hall were Lauri Bridgeforth, Cary Craig, James Imoh, Addie Lingle, Sandra Bloom and Ryan Hall. Chairman Jeff Buettner was absent.
