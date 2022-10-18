WINCHESTER — Winchester has found its next economic development director.
Richard “Rick” Cobert, the current manager of economic development for Stafford County, was hired Tuesday morning following an unanimous vote by the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA), a governing body that works independently of Rouss City Hall to attract, retain and expand businesses on behalf of the city.
“I have a long history of going back and forth through Winchester, going to the mountains as well as West Virginia and Pennsylvania where some of my family members have properties,” said Cobert, who attended Tuesday’s EDA meeting and is scheduled to start his new job on Nov. 14. “I’ve always had a very high opinion of this area.”
Cobert succeeds former Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger, who resigned May 27 to accept a job in the private sector.
Following Hershberger’s departure, the city decided to have two people handle his former responsibilities: An economic development director who works directly with the EDA and a development services director who works for the city and coordinates the development of commercial properties in partnership with the Winchester Planning and Zoning Department.
Currently, Winchester Program Manager Patrick Elwell is serving as interim development services director and Deputy City Manager Mary Blowe is interim economic development director.
Blowe said on Tuesday it has been a pleasure serving as Winchester’s economic development director for the past five months.
“I learned a lot and I enjoyed working with the board,” said Blowe, who will continue to serve as the EDA’s director until Cobert starts his new job next month.
“We very much enjoyed having Mary oversee us,” EDA Chairman Jeff Buettner added.
Buettner said dozens of people applied for the economic development director position, seven or eight of whom were eventually interviewed by the authority. He said Cobert stood out because of “his energy level [and] his experience coming from an area that has seen really strong commercial growth. ... We thought it was a really good fit.”
Cobert, a certified economic developer who holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics and business from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, said the recent rise of people who work from home holds the potential of significantly improving Winchester’s economy.
“In the 21st century, you can live and work anywhere,” he said. “I think we’re going to find new ways to create new communities that are profitable and make the growth here expand tremendously.”
Cobert, whose office will be in Rouss City Hall, said he plans on moving to Winchester during the first week of November.
Attending Tuesday morning’s EDA meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Jeff Buettner, Vice Chairwoman Lauri Bridgeforth and members Cary Craig, James Imoh, Addie Lingle and Sandra Bloom. Ryan Hall was absent.
