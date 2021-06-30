An update has been made to this article.
WINCHESTER — The Winchester Education Association is taking issue with City Council's unanimous decision last week to forward a proposed resolution that states Winchester will not recognize labor unions or employee associations as collective bargaining agents.
If approved, the stopgap resolution would expire in 2025, giving city officials time to decide if they want to reverse their stance.
Earlier this month, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors also indicated it won't likely participate in collective bargaining despite a change in state law enabling public employees to pursue it, saying it would be costly.
Under collective bargaining, an organized body of employees — such as a union — negotiates wages and other terms of employment.
“The WEA is alarmed and disappointed at the prospect of potentially being denied collective bargaining rights for such a period," WEA President Holly Sanders told the Winchester School Board on Monday night.
In February, the WEA told The Star it was interested in unionizing Winchester Public Schools staff.
The WEA is a chapter of the Virginia Education Association. Established in 1863, the VEA describes itself as a “union dedicated to advancing quality instruction and curriculum, adequate funding, and excellent working conditions for Virginia public employees.”
As of May 1, Virginia public educators are allowed to establish unions in their school districts. This is the result of the General Assembly overturning a prohibition on collective bargaining in schools.
"It is still the hope of the WEA that the City of Winchester might distinguish itself as an area leader in working cooperatively with public employees for the mutual benefit of our city and its workers," Sanders said.
She added that members of the WEA executive board will soon be reaching out to School Board members to gauge their stance on collective bargaining.
“We would ask you, the Winchester Public School Board, that you take a stand in support of your teachers' right to collectively bargain," Sanders said. “We hope that together through collective bargaining, we can make Winchester Public Schools a place where teachers deserve to work and students deserve to learn.”
School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman said the board has not determined its position om collective bargaining.
“While WPS employees have not certified that they desire to be represented by an agent or to collectively bargain, as a board we will need to understand what options are available and then determine what our position will be,” she told The Star in an email on Tuesday.
To move forward with collective bargaining, the WEA would need authorization cards from 50% of certified or licensed WPS staff plus one more member to make a simple majority. The WEA currently has about 160 members who make up the approximately 368 certified staff positions in the school division as of May, according to Sanders. That's about 43-44% of possible approval for collective bargaining out of the total number of eligible staff members. Sanders said the number of WEA members will fluctuate in the coming months as current members retire or move to another locality and new staff are hired.
If a simple majority agrees to pursue collective bargaining, a resolution must be sent to the School Board. The board will then have 120 days to consider the request.
While Sanders admitted the WEA is early in the stages of organizing for collective bargaining, she reminded the board that “we are invested, we are concerned, we are watching and we vote.”
Attending the Winchester School Board regular business meeting at the division's Central Administrative Office on Monday night were WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh and Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman. Board members Mike Birchenough, Carmen Crawford and Erica Truban also were present. Board members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and Elyus Wallace were absent.
