The Winchester Education Foundation on Tuesday announced the awarding of $6,500 in scholarships to graduating Handley High School students.
The scholarship recipients are:
Loy Future Educator Scholarship, Kevin Romano, $1,000; Lewis “Trey” Whitaker, $1,000
Eugene B. Cooper Student Loan Fund, Austin Freimuth, $1,000
Denny Bromley Scholarship, Kathleen Hays, $1,000
Loy Voca-Technical Scholarship, Josiah Ashby, $1,000
Wells Fargo Scholarship, Cody Williams, $500
John W. and Mary B. Duvall Scholarship, Braxton Duvall, $1,000
Mindy Loy was a 1974 Handley graduate who passed away in 2016, leaving an endowment to the Winchester Education Foundation to create scholarships for Handley graduates. Recognizing the importance of those who work in trades and technical fields, some Loy scholarships are directed to those planning to pursue careers in vocational or technical fields. A large portion of the Loy Scholarships are specified for students planning to pursue careers in education. Loy “Come Back to Teach” Scholarships are awarded to Handley graduates who become teachers and return to teach in the Winchester Public Schools.
The Eugene B. Cooper Student Loan Fund has made scholarships available to area high school graduates for over 40 years, through the Kiwanis Club of Winchester and now, for Handley graduates, through the Winchester Education Foundation.
“We are glad that in this unsettled time when so many traditions surrounding graduations had to be cancelled or altered, the scholarship programs of our organization and many others continued strong. These graduating students deserve some normalcy and recognition, and they still have financial needs for their higher education. We’re happy to continue to provide assistance to Handley graduates,” said Kimberli Ball, Winchester Education Foundation Scholarship Committee chairperson.
The WEF is a 501c3 charitable foundation that raises money in support of all the students in Winchester Public Schools including Handley High School, Daniel Morgan Middle and Intermediate School, and all four elementary schools: Quarles, Virginia Avenue-Charlotte DeHart, Frederick Douglass, and John Kerr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.