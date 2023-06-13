The Winchester Education Foundation presented scholarships and awards valued at $28,000 to 16 graduating seniors from John Handley High School during this year’s baccalaureate ceremony for the Class of 2023, according to a media release from the WEF.
Executive Director Larry Weiss presented the awards.
This year’s recipients are:
Daisy Aguillon Servin and Yeyhlin Velasquez Zavala — The Hispanic Heritage Award
Reilynd Worrell and Shanelle Powell — The Black History Month Award
Elizabeth Imoh — The Denny Bromley Outstanding Student Scholarship
Molly Lee — The Eugene B. Cooper Scholarship
Kyle Flood — The John and Polly Duvall Scholarship
Simon Kent — The Wells Fargo Scholarship
Olivia Willis & Penelope Loy — The Mindy Loy Future Educator Scholarship
Alivia Ricci & Luis Marquez-Cardoso — The Mindy Loy Vocational Technical Scholarship
Yoana Katrandzhiyska, James Larson, Jimena Marquez-Marquez & Axel Vega-Mancinas — The Rees Memorial Scholarship
“The Winchester Education Foundation and the donors who provided these scholarship opportunities are proud of all the 2023 graduates!” the release states.
Also, the WEF announces the continuation of the Loy “Come Back to Teach” Education Grants. These grants, funded by a testamentary trust of the late Mindy J. Loy, John Handley High School Class of 1974, have been established to assist Handley graduates who pursue teaching careers .
The goal of the grants is to assist Handley graduates who have decided to “come back” to serve as educators, administrators and other certificated professionals in the Winchester Public Schools.
Two different types of grant awards are available. To learn more about these grants and access the 2023 grant application, visit winchestereducationfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.