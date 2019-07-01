WINCHESTER — Fifty years after New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn to arrest gay bar patrons, Winchester’s first openly gay mayor welcomed hundreds of loud and proud celebrants to the city’s second Pride Celebration.
“If you were to ask me 10 years ago if I would ever be mayor, I would have said, ‘No.’ If you were to ask me if there would be a Pride festival here in Winchester, I would have said, ‘No way.’ Now we’ve got both,” Mayor David Smith said on Saturday from a podium on the front porch of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall. “Winchester has become the most diversified community in the Shenandoah Valley and I’m proud to be its mayor.”
Pride celebrations began in 1970 to mark the first anniversary of the Stonewall riots on June 28-29, 1969. It was the first time in the United States that gays, lesbians, transgender people and drag queens stood up to authorities who sought to oppress them because of their sexual orientation.
A half-century later, Pride festivities are held nationwide every June, in major cities and small communities.
“We still have such a long way to go when someone can marry their partner on Saturday and be fired from their job or denied housing on Monday because of who they are and who they love,” said Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, one of nine guest speakers at Saturday’s event.
Victoria Kidd, co-owner of the Hideaway Cafe at 141 S. Loudoun St., showed off a framed document from Smith that proclaims June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month in Winchester.
Kidd said the proclamation will be displayed in several downtown businesses, including Hideaway Cafe.
“You can go take a picture with it and say, ‘This is my town and I’m proud to live here,’” she said.
Married partners Eric and Mark Wingear, who grew up in the 1980s, said they never doubted that society would eventually become accepting of the LGBT community.
“The world is so divided right now, I think everyone in the country is looking to embrace love,” said Mark Wingear, who lives with his husband in Stephens City.
On the other hand, friends Rosemary Wallis and Sarah Burns, both of Martinsburg, W.Va., said they are shocked by America’s growing acceptance of non-traditional relationships.
“I didn’t think that gay rights would ever get this far, and I didn’t think that gay marriage would be legalized in my lifetime,” said Wallis, who is bisexual. “I didn’t think I would be able to come out like this and feel safe.”
“To have Pride celebrations everywhere, and being out in the open all the time, is pretty fantastic,” said Burns, who described herself as pansexual. “Everybody’s accepted, no matter what.”
The highlight of Saturday’s five-hour Winchester Pride Celebration was a series of drag shows that were staged between speakers. The lawn in front of the Civil War museum quickly filled with cheering spectators each time a drag queen danced and lip-synced to popular songs by artists who support gay rights, including Lady Gaga, Cyndi Lauper, Rhianna and Whitney Houston.
“I’m just going to say, you all know how to throw a party here,” Wexton said with a smile.
Alexa Shontelle, who held the title of Miss Winchester Pride last year, showed off her sparkly blue outfit that she made the night before.
“Might I say, baby, I look good,” Shontelle said.
Miss Winchester Pride 2019, Stephanie Michaels, wowed the crowd in an outfit that melded the American flag with the rainbow flag.
Winchester is finally starting to come around,” the 58-year-old said. “There’s a lot of acceptance, but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.”
Michaels closed out the day by performing “The Day After That,” a song Liza Minnelli sang on the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.
More than 500 people crowded onto the museum’s lawn, many wiping away tears as Michaels walked gracefully into the crowd and mouthed the lyrics written by John Kander and Fred Ebb.
“Someday we’ll be free, I promise you we’ll be free, if not tomorrow, then the day after that.”
(28) comments
A lot of angry homophobes here. Think on this: You know at least one gay person. You might even love someone who is gay. A gay person has fought in a war for you. A gay doctor may save your life someday. A gay researcher may discover the cure for cancer. A gay dentist may clean your teeth. One day you may be having a seizure and your tongue will fold back. You might just thank the gay person who forces his fingers behind your tongue to stop you from dying. Yes, a "fruitcake" who is "perverse" and "perverted", out of the "closet" may actually be doing great good in the world. Such silly people to condemn them
Spock.. not homophobic. Just dont want shoved down my throat. I agree with what you said
"A gay person has fought in a war for you. A gay doctor may save your life someday. A gay researcher may discover the cure for cancer. A gay dentist may clean your teeth. One day you may be having a seizure and your tongue will fold back. You might just thank the gay person who forces his fingers behind your tongue to stop you from dying. " There's an even better chance that person was never born because they were aborted.
If "Mr Incredible" would only take the time to do a simple Google search he would quickly realize that, no, "[m]ost of America" does NOT "still think the lifestyle is perverted." In fact, according to the Public Religion Research Institute (PPRI) 69% of all Americans and even 56% of Republicans favor laws that protect the LGBT community. Kathy Uphaus
You are comparing apples and oranges. There's a big difference between people thinking a group should be protected by law and people thinking a lifestyle is perverted. PPRI ain't the most reliable of polling firms either. They got busted a few years ago stacking polls in pro illegal immigration manner. No real surprise tho since churches, especially Catholic Churches, are some of the biggest pro illegal entities out there.
There's a big difference in believing there should be laws to protect people and thinking their lifestyle is perverted. You're comparing apples and oranges
First off I have many gay friends. I don't have a problem with the LGBTQ community until it's forced down my throat. Alot of people in many do not agree with this perverse lifestyle. Quit trying to force children by teaching this lifestyle. It " offends " me. There are alot of things in community that offend others and their liberty is taken away. What was wrong with one parade now 2?? It's not my job to judge, one day they will meet their maker and real judgement will happen. Guess we will know real answer when we meet again
Rattler: " until it's forced down my throat. Alot of people in many do not agree with this perverse lifestyle. Quit trying to force children by teaching this lifestyle" Being gay cannot be taught any more than you can teach someone to change their eye or hair color! We need to teach children in sex education or just in socialization, that there are different sexual orientations, that they are rare but normal or natural for some of the population. That you cannot change one's sexual orientation and we should not reject those who are different in this way from most of the population. You call it a "perverse" lifestyle. This is a judgment based on bigotry and ignorance about sexual orientation. It is different, but it is not "perferse". Who and how is the LGBTQ community forcing anything down your throat? No one is requiring that you be or act gay, or marry or even befriend a gay person. Allowing gays to have rights that you enjoy is not forcing anything down anybody's throat. rights like: to rent an apt., to keep a job, to be served at a restaurant, to buy stuff at a store, to be with whom they want, to hold hands, to get married. Not You, or anyone else is being "forced" in any way. You seem to be offended that we exist and demand to be treated no differently that you are in society. Forced! indeed. How do you feel "forced"?
Do you tell your gay friends you think they are perverse? Why in the world would they be friends with you? The old "force down my throat" response. What next, the "Adam and Steve" cliche? Whose liberty is taken away. Cite an example, please. One parade, now 2? We have an Apple Blossom parade every year. Do you disagree with that as well? Force children to do what?
Bake me a cake or I'll use the Federal Government to put you out of business. Ring a bell?
Much like religion? Now you know house non religious folks feel
Congratulations Winchester and Frederick County for finally having a Gay Pride event. I grew up there BEFORE such a thing was even conceivable. I was a teen in the 60s. My life would have been better had there been such acceptance ( though it is not completely acceptable still, per the comments to this article!) . Today's youth and the not-so-young are supported and encouraged to be authentic and true to themselves by your OUTness. I want the homophobes to remember that not all of us are drag queens or flamboyant. Some of us look and act just like you - you would never know we were gay. We are your cousins, classmates, and colleagues at work. We are your nurses, teachers, and waiters. We are everywhere. No closets, no more.
Why would Joe and Jake's comments be posted? Take a look at your "welcome to the discussion" rules "Be Nice". It is too bad there are people who still have these hateful thoughts.
It must kill you guys that people are out there doing things you don't approve of. The country is changing for the better, your ideas are old relics of a much worse America, and you are now solidly in the small minority. Victory for LGBT rights and equality has been declared.
You only think that because the media promotes your deviancy. Even the Star has fallen into the spell. And you know what the problem for the gay community is these days? You fail to realize that no one really cares, until you throw the perversion into everyone's faces. Believe me, in non PC circles, the lifestyle is still considered sick, it's just that a lot of people are afraid to say that these days. But honestly, no one would care if you would just keep it to yourselves. It's when you go parading in public like the fruitcake on the Courthouse steps or worse yet, try to get into the schools to tell the kids the lifestyle is "normal" when it clearly is not, is when people get fired up. Maybe it's time to figure that out.
Oh relax, honey. No one is trying to turn you gay. Baby they were born this way. Your homophobic bigotry is a lifestyle choice.
So is being gay. You may or may not have been born that way, but you do choose how to act.
Nothing like being homophobic and anonymous. I guess that passes for normal now. Maybe it's time to figure that out.
" tell the kids the lifestyle is "normal" . Gays number less than 5% of the population. We are born this way, it is not a choice. Making gay "normal" or acceptable will not create more gay people! It will only allow that 5% to live a normal life - just like you do. You needn't fear or avoid gay folks. They do not, and cannot, make you or anyone else gay. We do you no harm, yet you harm us by denying us our equal status and inclusion in our common society. Relax.
Winchester is not embracing equality, it's promoting perversion.
Nah, having a thrice married serial adulterer and sexual assaulter in the White House is promoting perversion. Drag is just fun!
Yes, Trump is certainly guilty of being an unfaithful husband, but calling him a "sex assaulter" without evidence other than accusations is getting rather old. You know, your boy Bill Clinton got a BJ in the White House from an intern (among other accusations of infidelity), but I don't see you clutching your pearls over that behavior. Plus, his wife, who you most likely voted for in the most recent presidential election, went after her husbands accusers, but I guess they are actually victims since all they need to is accuse someone you don't like before they're actually guilty of something.
You all need to go back in the closet like it used to be!!! Flat out!!
Why? Are we not a free country? Or do only people who act, look and think like YOU get freedom?
You have just as many rights as everyone else. The problem is that now that you've achieved that, you demand acceptance. BAKE ME A CAKE OR I'll USE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO FORCE YOU OUT OF BUSINESS. Sound familiar? You will never gain acceptance with normal people because that demands that you force people to think differently, and that ain't gonna happen. Most of America still thinks the lifestyle is perverted.
" Most of America still thinks the lifestyle is perverted." Post proof.
I'm relatively normal, and I accept gay people. The mall was full of straight families on Saturday. All accepting. Yes, if you're a business open to the public and the law includes sexual orientation in their anti-discrimination laws, you better be prepared to bake that cake. Funny how the bakers who recoil at baking for gays have no problem with wedding cakes for those entering unions (second or subsequent marriages) that the Bible says are adulterous. Poll after poll shows most of America thinks being gay is just fine.
Wow. Another anonymous homophobe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.