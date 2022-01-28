WINCHESTER — Sixty-five years ago, a group of apple orchardists from Winchester got together to take a look at what farming equipment they needed.
Together, they started Winchester Orchard Supply Inc.
More than six decades later, that business is still in operation, but with a different name — Winchester Equipment Company.
“It’s gone a long ways in 65 years,” said Scott Carnell, the company’s president and CEO. “We still have a tremendous amount of orchardists and farmers as our customer base, but we now have a huge amount of homeowners and construction crews.”
In addition to its location at 121 Indian Hollow Road in Frederick County, Winchester Equipment Company has four other locations in Virginia.
The company's anniversary date is in March, but celebrations will be held throughout the year to commemorate the milestone.
“We’re really going to take the whole year and celebrate the 65th anniversary,” Carnell said. “We’ve already done some special things like pens and cups for customers, and we’ll do a variety of things throughout the year.”
Winchester Equipment Company has evolved over the years to meet its customers needs.
In 1971, it entered the construction industry as a Bobcat dealer, also offering construction, outdoor power and material handling equipment. In 1981, it became a Toyota forklift dealer.
Today, the company sells and services equipment for Bobcat, Kubota, Toyota forklifts, Stihl, eXmark, Honda Power, Bandit Industries, Cam Trailers, Cima, Durand Wayland, Jacto, Rinieri and many other brands.
Winchester Equipment Company opened its second location, Bobcat of Northern Virginia, in Bristow in 1991. Then it opened Bobcat of Tidewater in Virginia Beach in 2010, Bobcat of Richmond in Ashland in 2012 and Valley Equipment Company in Harrisonburg in 2016.
Carnell has been with the company for almost two years. He succeeded longtime CEO Doug Rinker, who retired in late 2020. Carnell was in the construction business for over 38 years prior to joining Winchester Equipment Company, in both distribution and manufacturing.
One thing that drew him to Winchester Equipment Company was the culture it has been building for the last 60-plus years.
“It had to be the right culture for me,” Carnell said. “That for me is to take care of the employees and they’ll take care of the customer, take care of the customer and it’s easy to take care of everything else.”
Operating under the core value of “customers for life,” Winchester Equipment Company will do “anything to make it easier for the customer,” Carnell said.
That includes flexible delivery and pickup options. And soon, it will include an online e-commerce site for customers called Winchester Equipment Parts Online.
Carnell said Winchester Equipment Company has done a good job keeping up with the times and rolling with tide.
He noted that more equipment is switching from gas-powered to battery-powered, which requires more technology and sometimes a different-minded employee.
With that, a lot of younger employees have found their way to Winchester Equipment Company.
“I think some of that has to do with the agriculture community itself, where you have a lot of families and young people,” he said. “We also work regularly with the high schools to bring in some of those young people to work during the summer and hopefully stick around.”
Though he’ll be long retired by the time the next 65 years rolls around, Carnell believes the company will live to see it.
“I think the baseline of keeping customers in the forefront will be the same,” he said, “because without that nothing will matter.”
For more information about Winchester Equipment Company, visit winchesterequipment.com or call 1-800-323-3581.
