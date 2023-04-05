WINCHESTER — City Council's Finance Committee spent the afternoon on Tuesday trying to determine the most appropriate real estate tax rate to support Winchester's operating budget for fiscal year 2024.
Currently, City Manager Dan Hoffman has created scenarios for three potential real estate tax rates for the fiscal year that begins July 1: 90 cents, which would support a $117,771,000 budget; 87 cents, which would fund a $115,620,000 operational budget; and 83 cents, which would support a $113,019,000 budget.
Winchester's operating budget for fiscal year 2023, which ends June 30, is $100,675,000.
The city's current real estate tax rate is 93 cents per each $100 of a property's assessed value. While all three of the proposed new tax rates are seemingly lower, each would still lead to higher real estate tax bills due to recent citywide reassessments that raised the value of all residential properties in Winchester by an average of 30%. Because of the reassessments, the city could drop its real estate tax rate to 74 cents and still bring in the same $33.1 million it is collecting for FY23.
However, Hoffman has said a revenue-neutral real estate tax rate is not feasible because the city's expenses have risen significantly due to inflation, buying new trash-collection equipment, a need to make salaries more competitive and more.
On March 14, Hoffman suggested the city keep the 93-cent real estate tax rate for FY24, but his proposal was uniformly rejected by City Council members. Instead, councilors asked him to return with budget scenarios based on rates of 83, 87 and 90 cents.
Hoffman presented that information to the Finance Committee on Tuesday with a request they narrow down the range of acceptable real estate tax rates.
Committee member Richard Bell said the 90-cent rate is too high, and the 83-cent rate would not adequately fund everything the city needs to do in FY24. He settled on the 87-cent rate but said he would still like Winchester Public Schools to receive its full request of $35.4 million in local funding, which is proposed under Hoffman's 90-cent budget scenario, rather than the $35 million associated with the 87-cent rate or the $34.75 million under the 83-cent rate.
Committee member Corey Sullivan said the proposed 87- and 90-cent real estate tax rates are both too high, especially considering the revenue-neutral rate is 74 cents per each $100 of a property's assessed value. He preferred the 83-cent rate but noted there are still some unknowns with the FY24 budget, particularly the amount of money the commonwealth of Virginia will appropriate to Winchester Public Schools for the new fiscal year.
Sullivan suggested a one-half percent increase to the city's meals tax in order to keep the real estate tax rate as low as possible. If City Council goes along with that, which he admitted is unlikely, the meals tax would go from 6 cents to 6½ cents per dollar and bring in approximately $900,000 more per year than the current rate.
"I think that's a fair, reasonable and justified way to reduce some of that hit," Sullivan said.
Committee Chairman David Smith did not recommend a real estate tax rate, but at City Council's meeting on March 14, he said he supported the 90-cent rate.
Every FY24 budget scenario proposed by Hoffman includes significant cost-of-living raises for city employees.
"I have 7% for all staff under 87 [cents] and 90 [cents]," Hoffman said. "Under 83 cents, I have 5% for senior staff and 7% for all other staff."
Sullivan questioned the logic of a 7% cost-of-living increase for city employees.
"My understanding is that even in the federal budget, the COLA is 5-and-a-half percent," he said. "I think the 7 [percent] is a little steep compared to that."
Bell noted the commonwealth is actively encouraging localities to boost teacher pay, so the proposed Winchester Public Schools operating budget for FY24 includes a 7% salary increase for instructional staff and a 5% cost-of-living raise for all other school system employees. He said City Council has to be cautious about giving a 7% across-the-board raise to all city staff just because that's how much teachers are expected to get.
Smith said it may be in Winchester's best interest to give all of its municipal employees a 7% pay raise.
"I find it very difficult to give an increase to one organization, one department, and not to another," Smith said. "If you want to retain good people, then you've got to stay competitive and you've got to pay them."
The Finance Committee didn't settle on a specific real estate tax rate for the proposed FY24 budget, but agreed to drop the 90-cent proposal and continue discussions regarding the 83-cent and 87-cent rates. Members also asked Hoffman to develop a new budget scenario based on an 85-cent real estate tax rate.
Hoffman will present the tax rate options and proposed budget scenarios to City Council this Tuesday, at which time he'll also tell councilors that the real estate tax rate could be dropped to 80 cents if the meals tax is increased by half a percent. Revenues from the two tax streams would be enough to cover all the items listed under the current 83-cent budget scenario.
A public hearing and vote on the real estate tax rate will be held on April 25. Once the rate is set, council will then focus on the FY24 budget, with a public hearing and final vote on the spending plan scheduled for May 23.
Attending Tuesday's Winchester Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman David Smith and member Richard Bell. Member Corey Sullivan arrived late but was able to participate in all budget and tax rate discussions.
