WINCHESTER — Two longtime city firefighters have been promoted to assistant chief.
Jonathan Henschel was promoted from battalion chief. His duties included overseeing fighting fires and fire stations, according to a news release. Henschel will be responsible for coordinating station activities. He was hired in 1997 and earns $91,416 annually.
James “JD” Orndorff was promoted from deputy chief. His duties included budgeting, hiring, safety and training. Orndorff will continue overseeing health, safety and training in addition to other duties. He was hired in 2000 and earns $97,012 annually.
“The citizens of the city of Winchester and the members of the Fire and Rescue Department are fortunate to have these new additions to the leadership team, “ interim Fire Chief Hadden Culp said. “They are a welcome addition to help guide the department into the future.”
Henschel replaces retired Assistant Chief Eddie McClellan. Orndorff’s position was created by Culp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.