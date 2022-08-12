WINCHESTER — The first day of the 2022-2023 school year was a success for Winchester Public schools on Thursday.
“It’s always great to welcome our students and families back to school every year,” said Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum. “Their excitement and energy are contagious.
WPS Public Information Officer Maggie McCampbell Lien said 3,787 students showed up Thursday at the division’s seven schools. She anticipates that number will increase to over 4,000 as the school division typically sees numbers increase through Labor Day.
Last year, 3,858 students showed up on the first day of school. There were 3,939 on day two, and that grew to over 4,000 by day three.
“We have a strong enrollment this year,” Van Heukelum said. “Of course, remember, during COVID, all schools lost students. Students went to home school; they went to private school. So enrollment has been down for the last two years by approximately 150 students.”
Van Heukelum says he’s witnessed much enthusiasm from families and teachers about the new school year.
“It really feels like everyone’s excited to get back into a rhythm,” he said.
“The biggest thing I am excited about is having the children back into the building,” said Lisa Pluska, the new principal at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School. “We are just overjoyed here at Virginia Avenue.”
She described the atmosphere at the school on Thursday as upbeat and energetic.
“I cannot tell you how many smiles I saw on the faces coming in,” Pluska said. “I don’t think we had a single child crying this morning, which is amazing for pre-K and kindergarten.”
She said not having the COVID-19 restrictions from the previous school years has relieved some of the stress on students and staff.
Fourth Grader Tayon Ellis, who goes to Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary school, said he was most looking forward to going to the gym.
“I like the competition, and you can do a lot of other things — play basketball and run.”
However, Tayon added, “I like reading too.”
Bus Driver Angela Olsen, who has been driving students in the city to school for seven years, was among those happy about the school year’s return.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know my children better,” Olsen said. “I love riding the same route every year because I get to know the kids.”
Van Heukelum said he expects this school year to be a bit more “normal” after two years of dealing with the pandemic.
“There was still hybrid learning last year,” he said. “So yeah, this is definitely a step in the more normal direction. Obviously, COVID is still around, but we’re not going to be wearing masks. We’re not going to quarantine students and staff. Essentially, the COVID message is if you’re sick, stay home. And if you have COVID, stay home for five days, and you will come back with a mask on day six. But we’re not going to quarantine a whole classroom or a bus or anything like that. So that’s good.”
Van Heukelum said some new aspects of this year are a preschool program for three-year-olds. He also said the renovation of the historic Douglas School on Kent Street should be complete in December. The renovated building will host the school division’s new administrative offices and operational support services.
For more information on Winchester Public Schools, visit www.wps.k12.va.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.