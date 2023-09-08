WINCHESTER — Effective at 4 p.m. Friday, the city of Winchester escalated its drought warning to a drought emergency due to alarmingly low water levels in the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near Middletown, which is the source of the city's drinking water.
Frederick Water, which serves water/sewer customers in the Frederick County area, followed suit and declared a drought emergency as well. This was done in concert with the county administration. Frederick Water gets its water from quarries, deep production wells and 500,000 gallons purchased daily from Winchester, and it has a mutual water purchase agreement with the city that enables the localities to buy water from each other as needed, such as during emergencies.
"An emergency declaration means that drought conditions have impacted the reliability of water sources in our area," a news release from Frederick Water states.
According to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Water Supply Plan, a drought emergency should be declared when water volumes in the North Fork of the Shenandoah River at the Percy D. Miller Water Treatment Plant near Middletown fall below 63 cubic feet per second for at least five consecutive days. On Friday, the North Fork's volume was 41.1 cubic feet for second.
Frederick Water's residential customers are urged to reduce water use by 20% and nonresidential customers by 25%. A moratorium on new water service connections has been enacted until the emergency is lifted.
In Winchester, per City Code, a drought emergency declaration prohibits or limits high-volume water use in Winchester. That means the following activities are prohibited until further notice:
- Lawn watering
- Landscape watering with a hose or container over three gallons in size between the hours of 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Athletic field watering between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Washing or spraying paved surfaces
- Car washing with a hose or container over three gallons in size (with the exception of commercial car washes)
- Commercial car washes that do not use recycled water or reduce water usage by 10 percent
- Use of ornamental fountains or splash pads
- Use of fire hydrants for non-emergency purposes
- Serving water in restaurants unless requested by customers
People who violate any of the drought emergency regulations can be penalized as follows:
- First offense — Written warning.
- Second offense — Written penalty notice and disconnection of water service. Water will not be turned back on until a reconnection fee of $100 is paid in full.
- Third offense — Written penalty notice and disconnection of water service. Water will not be tuned back on until the drought emergency declaration has been lifted and a reconnection fee of $250 is paid in full. People will three or more violations can also be charged with a Class 4 misdemeanor.
Frederick Water customers are strictly prohibited from:
- Washing down of streets, sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, other hard-surfaced areas, buildings, and structures, except as required for safety concerns;
- Noncommercial washing of privately owned automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, etc.;
- Using water to maintain fountains, reflective ponds, or decorative water bodies for aesthetic or scenic purposes, except when necessary to support aquatic life;
- Obtaining water from fire hydrants for construction purposes, fire drills, or any other purpose other than fire suppression or public emergency;
- Using water to fill or refill public or private swimming pools;
- Watering of shrubbery, trees, lawns, or new landscaping;
- Watering of vegetable gardens; and
- Bulk water sales (haulers)
Frederick Water customers engaged in prohibited water use will receive a warning. Upon the second violation, their water service will be disconnected for the duration of the drought. Those with questions should call 540-868-1061 or go to www.frederickwater.com.
County residents who are on well water also are urged to conserve water, as "we all share the same watershed," a Frederick Water official said.
Winchester residents with questions about the drought emergency or mandatory water use restrictions can call 540-662-4131 or email water@winchesterva.gov. Information and updates will also be posted at winchesterva.gov/droughtemergency and on the city's Facebook and Instagram pages.
Berryville already has mandatory water restrictions in place, and Clarke County is encouraging voluntary water conservation.
Also because of the dry conditions, open air burning is currently prohibited in Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.
