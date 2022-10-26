Twelve projects aimed at improving traffic flow in the community have been released in draft form by the Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).
The MPO's Metropolitan Transportation Plan is reviewed and updated every five years. It was last updated in 2017. The new draft runs through 2045. It identifies long-range transportation needs for Winchester, Frederick County and areas expected to become developed over the next 20 years, and it proposes strategies to address those needs, according to the MPO's website. Through the plan, the MPO establishes its priorities for the investment of federal transportation dollars.
The 12 projects on the list are estimated to cost approximately $143 million. They range from nearly $5 million to $40 million.
They are:
- U.S. 17/50/522 at Interstate 81 Exit 313, partial median U-turn, Frederick County, $8,062,653
- U.S. 522/Costello Drive thru-cut plus southbound left turn lane and median, Frederick County, $6,718,877
- U.S. 11 at I-81 Exit 317 diverging diamond interchange, Frederick County, $40,313,263
- Valley Avenue roadway reconfiguration (Bellview Avenue to Middle School), Winchester, $10,750,204
- Legge Boulevard extension, Winchester, $4,839,607
- Redbud Road (Route 661) realignment, Frederick County, $3,870,073
- Iverlee Way extension, Frederick County, $5,924,437
- Renaissance Drive extension, Frederick County, $5,441,028
- Route 11 South widening (Opequon Church Lane and Shawnee Drive), Frederick County, $6,1789,490
- Route 17/50 widening (I-81N to Prince Frederick Drive), Frederick County, $22,897,128
- Route 277 widening (Double Church Road to Warrior Drive), Frederick County, $17,877,589
- Fairfax Street improvements (Route 11 to vicinity of Squirrel Lane), Frederick County, $9,890,335
The draft was created with input from the Virginia Department of Transportation and a citizen comment period.
Now, planners are looking for public input on the draft, with a survey period running through Nov. 14.
Opportunities for in-person public comment are:
• Nov. 9, 5-7 p.m. in the Lord Fairfax Room at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 E. Cork St.
• Nov. 10, 6-8 p.m. at the Frederick County Transportation Forum in the board room at the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
The MPO consists of a technical planning committee, a policy board and VDOT. Elected officials from Winchester, Frederick County and Stephens City make up the MPO policy board. The Winchester-Frederick County MPO was created as a result of Winchester-Frederick County being designated an urbanized area in 2002 by the U.S. Census.
The projects in the draft take into account regional roadway safety and congestion, while upholding the visions, goals and objectives of the transportation system, according to Regional Planner Amanda Kerns of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission.
An extensive public engagement period, which included online surveys and stakeholder meetings, ran from fall of 2021 to February of this year.
"We asked about people's thoughts on the current transportation system. We also asked about perceived deficiencies and what people would like to see improved," said Kerns.
Comments were narrowed to two broad categories: those focusing on specific locations and those addressing system-wide issues.
To see the draft plan, go to https://winfredmpo.org/project/mtp2045/
