The Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau updated the Board of Supervisors last week, with Executive Director Justin Kerns teasing part of a new advertising campaign, still in the design stages, to give the panel a glimpse into the work being done to draw tourists to the area.
A video was shown with scenes of Winchester’s walking mall juxtaposed with vineyards in rural Frederick County. Clips will later be strategically placed online to promote the trove of attractions the area has to offer.
“If we’re doing our job, we’re actually one of the departments where you are not going to see what we’re doing because we’re targeting outside this area,” Kerns said. “This evening, I want to lift back the curtain a bit and show you what we are doing to market this area.”
The visitors bureau has tracked some 988,322 people who took trips to Winchester and Frederick County last year. The two localities combined also logged 2,649,085 “visitor days.” Most travelers — 42% — are from Virginia, followed by Pennsylvania.
The bureau’s website and ads generated a little over 4 million impressions from online browsers.
In 2021, the area experienced a historic surge in travel.
“We were seeing unusual travel behaviors in 2021,” Kerns said. “We didn’t know if that was an artificial spike after so many people had been cooped up because of the pandemic, but we saw strong growth again last year.”
The bureau is working to move two new marketing campaigns online. Besides the campaign currently in the works, a separate, internal campaign is being shaped to highlight the experiences of locals, bolster community pride and give a “tip of the hat to the people who make this such a great place to live.”
One way the bureau advertises the area is by purchasing data from Amazon to hone in on individuals whose buying habits and online footprint are compatible with the bureau’s markets and the area’s resources. By way of example, a Washington, D.C., resident who purchases a kayak might be someone who is targeted with strategically placed ads. Geofarming, which tailors ads to online browsers if they have visited the area for a festival or event, is one of the marketing strategies the bureau uses.
“We’ve identified people who are buying outdoors stuff, people who are buying hiking stuff,” Kerns said. “People who are interested in people who are shopping for historical books could also be targeted. We want to be intelligent in where we are placing ads.”
On the horizon this year, the bureau has seven projects in progress funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — federal money that flows into Virginia Tourism and then out to the localities to help with economic recovery on the heels of the pandemic — including a sports marketing initiative that will strive to bring more youth sports tournaments to the area.
A beer and cider trail that will have a passport program is also in the works. And a virtual reality initiative is launching in the next few months.
