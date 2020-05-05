WINCHESTER — Winchester has been selected to receive $20,327 in federal funds through the National Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley announced Monday that $8,380 will be awarded to Winchester under Phase 37 of the program and $11,947 under Phase CARES of the National Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). Local agencies providing emergency food, shelter and/or utility assistance can apply for funding through the United Way’s website.
The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program was created in 1983 to supplement the work of local social service organizations to help people in need. The program is governed by a board of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; United Jewish Communities; The National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A.; The Salvation Army; and United Way of America. The board is chaired by a representative from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Each civil jurisdiction funded by the program, such as Winchester, has a local board of representatives of the same organizations as those on the national board, with a local government official replacing the FEMA representative. United Way President Nadine Bullock-Pottinga is the chair of the local board.
After all of the applications are filed, Pottinga said the local board will decide which agencies are to receive funds and pass their recommendation on to the national board. The national board will then directly pay those agencies.
Local agencies have until May 20 to apply for funding.
Applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered:
Be a 501©(3) non-profit or governmental agency.
Provide Emergency Food and Shelter Program services at no charge.
Funding must supplement existing programs
Nonprofit organizations must be directed by a volunteer governing body with an organizational structure to administer programs.
Have an accounting system or fiscal agent approved by the local board.
Have a checking account.
Conduct an independent annual audit if receiving $50,000 or more in EFSP funds, conduct a financial review if receiving $25,000 to $49,999.
Have Federal Employer Tax ID and Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) Identification numbers.
Already provide human services in the area in which funds are applied.
Operate without discrimination.
Involve homeless individuals, through employment or volunteer programs, in the provision of services, to the extent possible.
Congress has appropriated $120 million under Phase 37 and $200 million under Phase CARES to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs. Winchester’s award is based on the total number of unemployed.
For more information or to receive a copy of the application form, visit United Way’s website at www.unitedwaynsv.org/emergency-food-and-shelter-program or contact De’Nae Whittington at dwhittington@unitedwaynsv.org
