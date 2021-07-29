This article has been corrected to state that Winchester requires its residents to pay for trash collection, even if they don't use the service.
WINCHESTER — City Council on Tuesday formally approved a new trash collection program that is scheduled to be implemented starting in September.
Transition to the new system was pretty much assured, as Rouss City Hall had ordered the new roll-off trash cans and outfitted its collection trucks with automated lifts that hook onto the receptacles. The switch also had the support of council’s Democrat majority.
The final vote was 5-2, with the only two Republicans on the nine-member council — Les Veach and Corey Sullivan — opposing the transition. Two of council’s seven Democrats, Evan Clark and Mayor and council President David Smith, did not attend the meeting.
Veach said his primary issue with the new program is its higher monthly fees. Currently, Winchester residents and businesses pay $5 a month for trash collection. The new fees will range from $6 to $10 per month and are already scheduled to increase twice in the next two years. Customers who want to continue having their trashed picked up will have no choice but to switch over to the new system because no “opt out” option is available and the city requires people to pay for trash collection, even if they don't use the service.
“We’re increasing fees on citizens while they’re still hurting [financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic],” Veach said.
Sullivan said the timing is also bad because Winchester’s real estate tax rate in the fiscal year budget that began four weeks ago was kept the same even though citywide property reappraisals raised overall values and will result in higher tax bills for owners.
“At the end of the day, it really is another tax increase at a time when things are tough,” he said. “I just can’t get behind it.”
City Manager Dan Hoffman said the new collection fees, even after going up again in 2022 and ‘23, are “incredibly low compared to jurisdictions near us.”
For example, Frederick County does not provide curbside trash collection so residents and businesses must contract will private sanitation companies. One of the most widely used firms in the county charges a residential fee of $26 a month.
Winchester’s new fees will be based on the size of the roll-off trash container requested by customers. The largest container is 95 gallons and will cost $10 a month. A 65-gallon container is $8 a month and a 35-gallon container is $6 a month.
By default, anyone who does not specifically request a container of a certain size will receive a 95-gallon trash can. Customers who want a smaller container must submit their preference by Aug. 20 at winchesterva.gov/public-works/refuse.
Residents and businesses can also use the above link to request a second trash can in either the 35-gallon or 65-gallon sizes. People with two trash cans will be billed for both, meaning that someone with 95-gallon and 65-gallon containers will pay $18 a month.
Winchester’s recycling program will not be affected. Recyclables can still be placed curbside in a city-provided blue bin or a specially marked receptacle owned by the customer. The cost to pick up recycling each week will still be included in the monthly trash collection fee.
On July 1, 2022, the trash collection fees will go up for a second time. The new monthly fees will be $11 for 95-gallon containers, $9 for 65-gallon containers and $7 for 35-gallon containers. The third rate increase will occur on July 1, 2023, when the monthly fees rise to $12 for 95 gallons, $10 for 65 gallons and $8 for 35 gallons.
Hoffman said no further fee increases are planned beyond 2023.
Councilor Judy McKiernan said the main reason Winchester is switching to the new collection system is to protect the health of its sanitation workers. Currently, personnel have to lift heavy trash cans in order to empty them into a truck. With the new system, a hook attached to the truck will connect to a metal bar on the trash cans to lift and empty them mechanically. The expectation is that work-related injuries will be lowered and sanitation employees will be less likely to leave the city in search of less-hazardous work.
“This is for the safety of our staff,” McKiernan said.
Councilor Richard Bell said some constituents have asked what they should do with their old trash cans once they receive the new roll-away containers. He suggested using them for gathering yard waste or recyclables.
Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach added that once everyone has received a new trash can, the city will conduct a special collection for anyone who wants to throw away their old receptacles.
McKiernan said she recently spoke to a city sanitation worker to find out how he feels about the new trash collection program.
“He was gleeful,” she said.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead and Richard Bell. Mayor and council President David Smith and Councilor Evan Clark were absent.
I live in Frederick County without trash pickup. I take my trash and recycles to a nearby "Citizens Convenience Center" and it costs me $0 a month. Plus I go when it's convenient for me and don't have to haul a can out to the road. Comparing $26 a month fee to what the City wants to raise it's rates to is misleading and trying to support another tax raise for Winchester residents. I'm sure there are trash companies that charge less than $26 a month too.
The absence of Prog-Leftie outrage re: this article's impact on low income families is.. interesting... [rolleyes] But, hey Winchester, keeping voting Dem and watch taxes continue to increase and freedom to decrease...
Just another money grab from our wonderful Local Government which it does well.
Next year they will hire someone that does not know the area and pay them a ridiculous salary for them to watch it grow.
"For example, Frederick County does not provide curbside trash collection so residents and businesses must contract will private sanitation companies. One of the most widely used firms in the county charges a residential fee of $26 a month."
Yeah, but the real estate tax rate in Frederick County is $0.61 while the City's is $0.93....Wincehster is already 40% higher. Also, some county residents choose to haul their own trash to the dump, so they don't pay a private company to do it....it's called freedom! Even if a Winchester resident wanted to take their own trash to the dump they would still have to buy a trash can from the city....there is no opt out.
The other issue with what the City is doing is that all residents pay the same fees, yet not all residents will receive the same level of service. The automated trash trucks, which require the special trash cans, can't be used in all parts of the city. The streets are too narrow to accommodate them, too many cars parked along the street, that type of thing.
It's not about safety, it's about money, just like everything else. You can go to Lowes right now and buy a 96-gallon can for $129, less than even the first year of fees. The one I bought 10 years ago still works just fine, AND it works with their new system because I've seen the guys do it. Over a decade, you'll end up paying the city 10-12x the cost of the can, so this is just a shameless cash grab. But, you can use your existing cans for recycling, so I guess the guys on the recycling trucks don't deserve the same safety as the guys on the trash truck...yeah...there's politician logic for ya.
Will time on the clock be increased or decreased with this new system?
"With the new system, a hook attached to the truck will connect to a metal bar on the trash cans to lift and empty them mechanically."
