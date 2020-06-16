WINCHESTER — The five Republicans running for City Council in the Nov. 3 general election have proposed a potential solution for quelling the controversy surrounding the statue of a Confederate soldier on the Loudoun Street Mall.
The statue and others like it throughout the United States have been criticized as reminders of how the Confederacy fought during the Civil War, in part, to maintain the institution of slavery. The debate has become particularly heated in the past few weeks as the statues have been held up as symbols of racial oppression during nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed on May 25 while in the custody of four police officers in Minneapolis.
The statue in downtown Winchester was erected in November 1916 at 20 N. Loudoun St., in front of what was then the Frederick County Courthouse. Today, the building houses the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, which last year signed a 200-year deed with the Frederick County Board of Supervisors for the entire parcel of county-owned property, including the statue.
Last week, a citizens’ petition posted on Change.org called for the removal and relocation of the statue, either inside the Civil War museum or the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester. As of Monday afternoon, the petition had collected about 3,600 signatures.
In a media release on Monday, the Republican candidates agreed something should be done about the statue, but they do not support removing it from its outdoor pedestal on the pedestrian mall.
“The monument tells an incomplete story of Winchester’s role in the Civil War,” said Ward 3 incumbent Councilor Corey Sullivan.
GOP mayoral candidate Danielle Bostick, who is challenging incumbent Democrat David Smith, added, “The monument might represent heritage to some, but we can no longer ignore that it has also represented hostility and terror. Everyone deserves to feel a sense of belonging in Winchester, and we all have an obligation to use whatever power and position we have to make that a reality.”
Bostick and the four other Republicans running for City Council — political newcomer Tim Mondell (Ward 2) and incumbents Les Veach (Ward 1), Corey Sullivan (Ward 3) and John Willingham (Ward 4) — are suggesting that a placard and visual representations by local artists be placed on city-owned property next to the statue to provide better historical context for the century-old monument.
The Republicans said they also support investigating the possibility of erecting more monuments throughout the city to further celebrate the major events and personalities that helped shape Winchester since its founding 276 years ago.
While the city already includes a statue of Adm. Richard E. Byrd, a 20th-century polar explorer who was born in Winchester, there are no monuments dedicated to its other famous sons and daughters, including country music singer Patsy Cline, baseball player Spottswood Poles and jazz musician John Kirby.
Neither Winchester nor Frederick County has any direct say in whether the Confederate statue will be moved. That decision lies solely with the New Market-based Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, which oversees the monument and the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum.
Last week, foundation CEO Keven Walker told The Winchester Star, “We believe that those monuments represent the historic landscape in their own right. With that said, we want to be responsible and respectful members of our community … We are doing a lot of listening right now. And we hope to be able to strike a balance moving forward.”
If the foundation chooses to leave the Confederate statue in place, the city of Winchester would be within its rights to add its own interpretive plaques or displays on city-owned property near the monument. Doing so would provide a fuller historical and cultural context and, possibly, bring an end to calls for the statue’s removal.
“Unity is strength,” Veach said in the release. “Only together can we have the strength and courage to address our issues and make life better for all.”
Posting a sign, not even on the statue, is not even close to a fix. Absolutely not. They lost the war, they did wrong, and they should be shamed. They created an act of terrorism and left the United States. They weren't even part of this country once they succeeded. It's not American history, because it's not American. Would they think it was okay to have a big statue honoring Hitler if there was a little sign a few blocks over that said, this guy we're honoring did a genocide. Genocide being what these men were trying to protect. This is like running someone over with a car and saying, I won't take responsibility for this, or move my car off you, but I will put up a sign that says someone was hit by a car. Does that work for you? Just keep living pinned under my car?
Do you know the name of the continent the United States resides on? It doesn't appear so.
It’s all about education people, educators don’t want to teach kids these days they just give them a computer and send them on their way. Leave history where it is and educate yourselves on your own if you need to so you can understand more than what you see on TV. Read a book, yes they still have a few out there. Educators teach your kids, parents need to take an actual interest in their children. As for the kids that feel left behind in school, well you have just as many opportunities as I did it’s all in what you want to make of them. Being a product of your own environment is nobody else’s fault but your own so stop blaming others.
Absolutely correct, the statue does require historical context. However, the story of the monuments is not the story of the Civil War, rather the story of the "Lost Cause". The UDC began reframing the Confederacy as the noble underdog in order to avoid being branded as traitors and insurrectionists. There is a reason people like Mahone and Mosby are not "legends", they refused to support the new story that mythologized the origins of the Civil War.
So instead of teaching about the Civil War (which they never did), we should be framing every Confederate monument in the context of Jim Crow and resistance to desegregation and equal rights. There was a very blatant reason this monument was erected in front of the courthouse, like so many others across the South.
The Democrats are trying to erase their history. The Democratic Party is the party of slavery, the KKK, Jim Crow and segregation. We must not let the Democrats rewrite history.
Why don't you just number your standard replies...like this one could be #1. Then, whenever you post, you would just have to post the number and we'd know which typical screed you are robotting. It would save you a lot of typing and us a lot of reading.
The Democratic Party where Jesse Jackson and Barack Obama would have sat down with Strom Thurmond and George Wallace at the same caucus table?
Run Daniel Morgan! Run! The radical black lives matter and ANTIFA are coming for you next! First rule of socialism, the little brother of communism, destroy all their history! Be afraid Winchester! If you don't stand up soon, the flag in front of city hall will be torn down and replaced with a red flag displaying a hammer and sickle!
A bit hysterical there, journey.
You do understand that antifa stands for 'anti-fascist', right? Are you saying you are FOR fascism? Because a lot of legitimate American soldiers died in the 20th century to fight fascism.
You do understand that "antifa" is exactly what they proclaim to be against, right? Why are Leftists so superficial minded?
So much going in the public schools that has nothing to do with education and everything to do with social reeducation. Blows my mind that any parent with any conservative or libertarian values tolerates this stuff. Meanwhile, test scores, attendance, and behaviors continue to be abysmal and everyone lays the blame on the teachers...
Doc, I would like to know what "reeducation" is happening in our schools. Please, enlighten us with your detailed knowledge
Wow... A tad too emotional, are we?
What flag is NASCAR, that hive of socialists, going to fly?
We must do more than sign the petition. We must contact the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation in droves and make them understand we expect the morally right choice, which is for them to move that statue off our public streets. Attempts to contextualize this Jim Crow era symbol of racism and oppression by these GOP candidates is an insult to whatever portion of their base might exist that is opposed to racism. If you are a Republican voter and want to be on the right side of history, then make your voices heard and tell these candidates you would also like to see this statue removed. This should not be a partisan disagreement, unless the modern GOP has after all become a tent where white nationalists are meant to feel right at home. We are done with half-measures and racist dog whistle policies and actions. Now is the time to make things right in everything from correcting laws and policies that create injustice and inequality to symbols that are meant to romanticize a portion of the country that would rather take up arms against their fellow Americans than do the right thing a hundred and sixty years ago. It is time for America to reckon with slavery, Jim Crow, and the decades of racist attitudes and policies that have gone by since emancipation. I hope the GOP will think long and hard and decide to support a modern, inclusive America; if you do not, your party will shrink rapidly in the coming years. Young people in particular are going to be the next leaders and they more than in past generations are tired of the nonsense, rhetoric, and hatred.
paulmiller has it right. Well said. BRAVO to you. That statue of shame must be hidden.
Meanwhile, the city owns the land around the monument and could take the lead on putting up information and art that tells a broader story.
Tearing down statues and trying to destroy history is not going to change people's hearts and minds. In his letter of yesterday, Mark Fairbanks had an obvious solution that would leave the statue where it is, and honor both sides of that destructive civil war:
"The inscription on the monument of the unnamed soldier is "dedicated to soldiers from Winchester and Frederick County who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War." So, instead of moving the monument, why not just change the dedication to the "unknown soldiers who died fighting the battles in Winchester during the Civil War." Let's remember that the typical Confederate infantryman had no slaves.
Mark Fairbanks – Frederick County
Robina, I agree totally. What a sensible compromise
Why honor traitors who waged a war against Americans? Where else do we do this in this country? Should there be a monument at Pearl Harbor for Japanese soldiers killed in the attack?
Exept that the South didn't "wage a war" -- the union did. SO tired of the ignorance....
Right right...
I know, I know.
Mark/Robina... Where did you learn history: from books or from statues?
I find it a bit hard to believe, that Frederick County, the owner of the property and the statue, has no say about it whatever the agreement with the Battlefields Foundation. THe Republicans are proposing a very unsatisfactory solution. It should not be entertained by us. The statue must go inside the Museum or just go away. Let it be lost (like its Cause) or maybe buried in the Confederate cemetery with the fellow Christian pro-slavery traitors and rebels he represents.
Yes!
This statute was erected during the Jim Crow era. African Americans were living in a segregated south, made to use separate bathrooms labeled 'negro', they faced signage that said 'whites only'. Our local black families went to separate black schools and the political; leadership in Winchester and Frederick County were racist segregationists who, with Senator Byrd, joined in the three cheers for massive resistance in the 50's and 60's. Until very recently, famous black Winchester folks never were mentioned, well over a hundred years after this statute was erected. Our Republican led City Council attempted to build the new jail across from the heart of the black community on North Kent Street until we democrats brought a lawsuit against them. The kids in the traditional black neighborhoods experience the majority of police patrols and drug arrests.Our black kids graduate from Handley with a much different perspective on their ability to succeed than their white counterparts. Until the 90's, there were NO black employees in the Judicial Center. Paul Thomson, a democrat hired the first African American to work in the Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney's office in the courthouse. Keeping the Jim Crow symbol across from the business owned and operated by the first African American mayor of Winchester is an embarrassment to all of us who grew up here. The statue should be moved inside the museum. This will cost very little. Please replace it with a magnificent fountain that will more accurately represent a celebration of freedom and equal justice under the law. I am more than disappointed in these republican candidates. Their position that the statute should stay and be 'explained' is a line straight out of the 'lost cause' book. Get over it!
Good Morning, Thank you for sharing all of your insight and reminder.
I did not grow up in Winchester or this area. My Mother (b 1938 d 2007) despised Harry Byrd, the "Byrd Machine" and the massive resistance efforts. She made sure we understood that as a white family we had an advantage and we should not judge because we could never walk in the shoes of other colors.
I use to believe the statues should remain otherwise we would forget and repeat history. I gave up that attitude awhile ago.
Thanks again for sharing.
Ms. Thomson has gotten it right. The statue is a shameful reminder of a shameful chapter in our history, of shameful decisions and actions by our white Christian ancestors, not worthy of honor but, rather, a lesson in what NOT to do as Americans and moral persons. I have never known a civilization who would proudly displays its errors, and moral failings like the old Confederacy and its modern day descendants and supporters.
There were black slave owners during this time as well. It would behoove you to actually know what you're talking about before removing any doubt that you don't. By the way, why aren't you outraged at the existing rampant slavery that's going on in Muslim-run countries? Oh that's right, they aren't "white Christians", so you really don't care.
Who are you, Conservative, to be throwing stones?
