WINCHESTER — Stabbing and armed robbery suspects were among the people indicted on Tuesday by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury.
The non-life threatening stabbing occurred in the 1600 block of South Braddock Street on Jan. 4, 2020, according to police. A man who lives on the block and is a neighbor of Jeffrey Vernon Stinson said Stinson accused him of stealing $50 from him and stabbed him in the chest. The 38-year-old Stinson was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.
The robbery occurred on March 27 in a home in the 300 block of Bellview Avenue, according to police, who said a Civil War-era pistol stolen in a street robbery earlier in the night was used. Besides being robbed, the victim was pistol-whipped in the face. Matthew Raymond Reigle, 23, of the 100 block of Castlebridge Court in Frederick County, is accused of participating in the robbery. He was charged with use of a firearm in a felony and two counts each of armed robbery and entering a home with a firearm.
Among the other people indicted were:
Ryan Wesley Blake, 29, of the 1200 block of Brucetown Road in Clear Brook, accused of cocaine possession on Aug. 10.
Jason Michael Breeden, 35, of the first block of South Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of grand larceny and conspiracy to grand larceny on Oct. 24.
Micah Vincent Cheeves, 26, of the 100 block of Twinbrook Circle in Frederick County, accused of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance on July 28.
Sierra Cheyenne Clark, 21, of the 300 block of East Rock Street in Harrisonburg, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 18.
Roger Lee Corley, 51, of the 500 block of Smithfield Avenue in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of distribution of a controlled substance on Oct. 2.
Clive Carlisle Daley Jr., 32, of the 300 block of North Kent Street in Winchester, accused of the second or subsequent offense of distribution of a controlled substance on Nov. 19.
David Allen Feltner, 27, of the first block of South Euclid Avenue in Winchester, accused of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny on Oct. 24.
Michael Scott Kniceley, 41, of the 400 block of Dickerson Lane in Strasburg, accused of the third or subsequent offense of distribution of a cocaine, fentanyl and heroin on April 17, the third or subsequent offense of cocaine distribution on April 21 and April 29, and the third of subsequent offense of fentanyl distribution on July 14.
Carrie Allison Lutz, 45, of the 900 block of Poplar Court in Sterling, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 1.
Brian Scott Massey, 41, of the 100 block of Burnt Church Road in Frederick County, accused of cocaine distribution on Oct. 9.
Joshua Adam Miller, 30, of the 100 block of Gloucester Drive in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of cocaine possession on Nov. 26, 2018.
